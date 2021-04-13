VENICE — Land intended to be the site of a new rehabilitation hospital just south of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice campus cleared the first stage of annexation and rezoning Tuesday.
The land is a five-acre parcel known as 0 Curry Lane. The zoning is being changed from county Open Use Estate to Venice Office, Professional and Institutional to accommodate the planned facility.
Medical offices are planned for two other five-acre parcels along Curry Lane, while a 260-unit villa complex to the south is in development as well.
The only bump in the road Tuesday for the applicant, Catalyst Health Care Real Estate, was a request by Tom Perigo, SMH director of Architecture and Construction, for the hospital to "have a seat at the table" in discussions of the location of connections to a lift station on its property.
All of the development on the parcels south of the hospital are planned to connect to the city's wastewater system via the lift station.
Although SMH has already agreed to the arrangement in general, it wants to be able to weigh in on where the lines will run, Perigo said.
Attorney Jeff Boone, representing Catalyst, said SMH has the same opportunity as other neighboring property owners to have input but it isn't entitled to more.
Its request was actually an attempt to delay the project, he said.
Perigo referred to a document spelling out participation by the "easement holder," but that's a reference to Florida Power & Light, which has power lines on land between the hospital campus and the parcels to the south, Boone said.
City Utilities Director Javier Vargas said SMH has been consulted regarding the location of the connections.
The ordinances the Council OK'd on first reading Tuesday still need a second reading and a final vote, and a site-and-development plan for the rehab hospital will need approval.
Those are additional opportunities for SMH to raise any issue it has with the sewer lines.
Other business
On Tuesday, the Council also:
• adopted a resolution establishing guidelines for city commissions, boards and committees.
• voted to direct staff to prepare an ordinance abolishing the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals, which hasn't met since 2014. The matters it handled will be divided between the recently hired special magistrate and several state boards.
• accepted utilities and improvements installed by Toscana Isles Community Development District in Toscana Isles Unit 2, Phase 7.
• approved the donation of Venice Police Department forfeiture funds to Sarasota K9 Search & Rescue and The Child Protection Center. Each group would get $5,000.
• approved a letter of support for the distribution of $93,379 of Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program countywide funds to the Mental Health Court.
• reappointed Jon Preiksat to the Code Enforcement Board and George Davis to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• proclaimed the April 2021 as "Water Conservation Month."
View the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
