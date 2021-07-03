EVENTS/NEWS
Freedom Singers concert
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, holds a concert of patriotic music by the Freedom Singers to honor veterans and to celebrate the holiday at 3 p.m. July 4. It is a freewill concert with a suggested donation of $15. Veterans are admitted free. An ice cream social will follow. For more information, call the church at 941-639-1959.
Games and snacks
Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove, hosts games and snacks between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesday evenings. The church will provide some light snacks, but guests are welcome to bring their own food. At 6 p.m., board games and card games begin. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Commodities giveaway
Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
Free baked goods
Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood has its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
St. Francis of Assisi Church
St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, is hosting vacation Bible school “Rainforest Explorers: Jesus Leads the Way.” Open to children first to sixth grade from 9 a.m.-noon July 12-16. Register at www.sfoachurch.com or contact Jim Brantner at 941-697-4899.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
Kids age 4 through those leaving fifth grade are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church. The Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. July 12-16. All VBS kids will receive a free, light dinner. For more information or to register, go to GulfCoveChurch.com. Registration will be strictly limited to the first 50 children. Masks optional, subject to change. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 South McCall Road in Gulf Cove. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or by email at GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com
THRIFT STORES
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., North Port, is open from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. The shop will be closed July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July. It will reopen July 7.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store,
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop,
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
