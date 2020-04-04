As most large gatherings have been canceled during this time of the coronavirus outbreak, it is wise to double check before going to any public function.
Many houses of worship are offering online services or other programs. Check websites as many such places are closed with no one to answer the phone.
• MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot on Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 419-202-6114. The building is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but prepared bag lunches are being provided to those in need under the overhand outside the depot.
• Blue Lotus offers online Meditation and Discussion with the Monks from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Zoom on Wednesdays. Go to zoom.us/meeting/register/upQqf--tqTksASfybbdZJMiO_RRAczPhDA. The link will take you to the registration page. You will get an email with a sign in button for when the class begins.
