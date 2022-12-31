A couple of days ago, I was at the dog beach in Venice with Patches. My son was throwing the ball with the launcher, and my dog was having a great time.
It was pretty funny, because the water was so cold that Patches actually refused to get one of them, and so it was left floating way out in the water.
Mind you, in warmer times, I would have gone swimming after the ball, but like I said, it was very cold water. Anyway, it was especially fun to be at the beach because sunset was nearing.
I was very much looking forward to having my sons experience a Gulf sunset, and God did not disappoint. It was incredibly beautiful that evening.
As I sat awaiting the final sinking of the sun, I got this shot of another person and his dog, looking at the falling orb. What do you suppose he was thinking about?
I have taken several pictures of thoughtful people, and I am always curious. With this being the week before New Year’s Day, I wonder whether he was pondering the future.
I know that I did as I sat there that evening. I am almost afraid to be optimistic. In 2020, I remember being excited about the start of a new decade. Look how that year developed.
The next, 2021, was full of the anticipation that the pandemic would end, but again, the promise did not happen. This year, 2022, not only has taught us that pandemics are complicated situations, but we have seen much war and hatred, political divisions continuing, and then finally this last fall, Hurricane Ian and its destruction.
Is it any wonder that I am struggling to hope for better in 2023?
Here’s the thing — it really doesn’t matter what next year holds, does it? Yes, it would be nice to have lots of good things come our way. Many would say that we are quite overdue for that.
However, no matter what, 2023 will be a blessed year. How can I say that with such ferocity?
In Isaiah 40:27-31, the prophet writes, “Why do you complain, Jacob? Why do you say, Israel, ‘My way is hidden from the Lord; my cause is disregarded by my God’? Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom.
“He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
I can walk boldly into whatever next year holds because of promises like that that God makes. I know that He knows what 2023 will bring.
No matter how tough it may be, He will not be too tired to handle it. Not only that, but since I find my hope in God, He will not only renew my strength but also will toss me into the air to soar on wings like eagles.
I love that image!
My friends, as we approach New Year’s Day tomorrow, let us be encouraged. With God’s help, it will be a marvelous new year, no matter what the coming headlines read. Happy New Year to you!
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
