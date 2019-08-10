It wouldn’t be surprising to hear a little Jewish boy or girl ask when Hanukkah is coming this year. Or to hear an adult say that the holidays are late this year.
Jewish holidays are always celebrated on the same day on the Jewish calendar, but the Jewish year is not the same as the solar year on our civil calendar. Our Jewish calendar is based on moon cycles, not the sun cycles.
Jewish years are numbered from creation. August 2019 is Av 5779, with Elul 5780 beginning at sundown on Sept. 29.
The lunar month on the Jewish calendar begins when the first sliver of the moon becomes visible, after a dark moon. A new day begins when the sun sinks below the horizon.
Our Jewish day begins with nightfall and ends at sunset. This is the reason that Jewish holidays always begin at sundown.
Our holidays begin in the evening before the first day of a holiday. This year, Rosh Hashanah is Sept. 29, the date on our civil calendar. The holiday will begin at sundown on Sept. 28. That is called Erev Rosh Hashanah.
Halachically, a day ends and a new day begins when three stars are visible in the sky. “Halachal” is translated as “Jewish law.” It is the collection of Jewish religious law taken from the oral and written Torah.
There is no clock time in Jewish time. Local civil time is used as a reference point.
That means timing changes with the changing sunsets around the world. Shabbat candle-lighting in Detroit, Michigan, on a particular Friday might be at 8:32 p.m., while in Tampa it would be 8 p.m.
In the Jewish calendar, which is officially called a lunisolar calendar, the months are based on lunar months but the year is based on a solar year.
Just like our civil calendar, the Jewish calendar has leap years. Without a leap year, the Jewish agricultural festivals would be out of sync for their seasons.
There are many kinds of calendars. Our civil calendar starts the new year on Jan. 1. The Jewish New Year is Rosh Hashanah. “Rosh” in Hebrew means “head” — head of the new year.
So, Happy New Year, Sept. 29, 5780. May you be inscribed and sealed for a good year.
L’shanah tovah.
Leona Uchitelle is active in the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
