The last two lines of a well-known Christian hymn are, “Prone to wander — Lord, I feel it — prone to leave the God I love: here’s my heart, O take and seal it, seal it for thy courts above.”
The words were written by Robert Robinson in 1758 but the hymn’s biblical references attach themselves to the family history of Hannah and her son, Samuel, dating back to roughly 1050 B.C.
Of course, there was a “Dad” in the story, Elkanah, and like most dads, he had discovered family life to be more than he bargained for.
Elkanah lived near the end of the period of the Judges (Gideon, Samson, etc.). Joshua (Moses’ successor) had led the people of Israel into the Promised Land and after he died, the people were persuaded to embrace a “new morality.”
In those days, the new morality was expressed in these words: “Everyone did what was right in his own eyes.” You can imagine how that played out.
For the well-intentioned Elkanah, his family drama involved a difficult love triangle. He had married two wives and there was great strain between them.
“Penny” (Peninnah) was able to bear children, and she had several. Hannah was barren, and let’s just say Penny wouldn’t let her forget it.
Now, Elkanah was a church-going man, and year after year he took his family — with all of its “noise” — to the tabernacle of the Lord in Shiloh for special worship and a feast.
For Hannah, this visit to God’s house was the worst. Penny would apparently dig into her psyche at the very house of the Lord, taunting her that God didn’t love her and didn’t want her to have children.
To make matters worse, in this context of the “new morality,” the priesthood was corrupt. The priest’s sons were sleeping with the young women serving the tabernacle. They were also taking the best cuts of meat for themselves even as people were offering their sacrifices to God.
One year while at the Lord’s house, in her deep anguish, Hannah reached a breaking point and stood right up from the feast table weeping and silently, yet passionately, moving her lips in prayer.
The priest watched this strange drama from the corner and finally could restrain himself no longer. He accused her of being drunk and berated her for carrying on in the Lord’s house in such a state.
I can imagine “Dad” looking on, aware of the great struggle of Hannah’s soul, a burden she had born for years, and now here in God’s house, she was being berated by God’s priest and supposed spokesman. This was a new low, a moment of great heart desperation.
The “new morality” and its godless priesthood couldn’t heal the anguish of a woman’s heart or provide a loving husband any power to comfort.
As Elkanah gazed upon his weeping wife, the accusing priest and, likely, his children sitting around the table, he was surely painfully aware he had no ability to make anything right.
Hannah told the priest she was not drunk, that she was pouring her heart out to God. Eli, the priest, responded as any half-hearted priest might have, reading from the standard script: “Go in peace, and the God of Israel grant your petition that you have made him.”
Little did he know that the God to whom Hannah prayed, the Lord unto which Eli and his sons showed no honor, the living God, heard her silent cry. And into the context of the new morality was born a son from this barren womb.
After he was weaned, and as a result of Hannah’s promise to the God who heard her prayer, Hannah and Elkanah sent little Samuel to the house of the Lord in Shiloh, where corrupt priests and their self-serving practices were the order of the day.
Little Samuel went about his tabernacle duties, opening the doors for the people and tending the candles, until one night he heard the voice of the Lord who had fashioned him in his mother’s womb calling, “Samuel! Samuel!”
From that night on, Samuel’s presence in the house of the Lord changed everything. God established “his son” in the tabernacle and God’s Word came through Samuel to all the people.
Samuel’s years as the last judge gave rise to the hymn, “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” as the direction of the hymn writer’s heart cries out to the Lord who reclaims the wandering and heals the barren womb.
In truth, there is no “new morality” that can save us. All standards of morality only reveal our inability to find peace in pursuing them.
We are a lost and sinful people and fall short of all moral standards. We have wandered from the God who created us and He alone can save us. And He did, in the person of His Son, Jesus Christ.
Looking to God and him alone, this father prays, “Here’s my heart, O take and seal it, seal it to thy courts above.”
And I say to you perplexed fathers who have found family life more than you bargained for, cast your hearts with me heavenward. In Christ alone is found hope for your family’s noise — and that which resides in your own soul.
