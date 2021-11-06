This week I made a trip to St. Augustine with my niece. She has never been to Florida before this visit, so I have been trying to show her various places that reflect our history, beauty and culture.
We came upon the St. Augustine Lighthouse as we were coming into the town from the beach. Because it was a mostly clear day, the contrast of the lighthouse against the sky was stunning.
I have always loved lighthouses, partly because of the stories I believe that they could tell if they could, but mostly because of what they represent.
And what is that? Safety in a storm, light shining brightly, and strength are all thoughts that come to mind.
The image of light weaves its way throughout Scripture. It was the first act of God after forming the earth in Genesis to create light.
These are the first three and a half verses in the Bible: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters. And God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light. God saw that the light was good…”
I, too, think that light is good, don’t you? Before there were any living creatures on the earth, God made certain that their paths would be well-lit. When I see a lighthouse, I am reminded of being able to look to Jesus to illuminate my journey.
Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” (John 8:12)
Interestingly, Jesus also said to His followers, “You are the light of the world.” (Matt. 5:14) We are to serve as lighthouses for others. What does that look like?
Honestly, I think all too often people do the exact opposite — they bring darkness instead of light. Anger, division, violence, hatred, greed are just some examples I can name.
As a disciple of Christ, though, I must find ways to bring His light — joy, love, shelter, compassion, truth, acceptance, generosity. I must be a safe haven for others when they are enduring storms in life, just as the lighthouse provides safety for the ships in its harbor.
When I gaze up the tower of the lighthouse, I am mindful to look even further up, beyond it, to both find the light I need and to also receive the light so that I can shine.
May you also find it, and then may you shine brightly as well.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
