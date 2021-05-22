After all we’ve been through these past few months, you can’t blame people for wanting things to get back to the way they were. Trouble is, we can’t go back — we have to move forward into a new world we don’t yet understand.
Which reminds me of a parable in the Gospel of Mark in which the author says Jesus has been asked what the “Empire of God” (in the Greek, basileia tou theou) will be like. Jesus answers with several metaphors, one of which has become known as the Parable of the Mustard Seed:
“The kingdom of God is like a mustard seed, which, when sown upon the ground, is the smallest of all the seeds on earth; yet when it is sown, it grows up and becomes the greatest of all shrubs and puts forth large branches so that the birds of the air can make nests in its shade.”
When I was little, my well-meaning Sunday School teachers told me that Jesus was trying to say that the Empire of God would start very small and become very large. But when I got older, I realized there was more nuance in this passage, and maybe even a little humor.
First of all, mustard seeds are certainly small, but they’re not “the smallest of all the seeds on earth.” Then, to say that these small seeds grow into the “the greatest of all … shrubs”?
With the setup, I was imagining we’d be talking about something larger like, say, the cedars of Lebanon. But no, the Empire of God will be more like a shrubbery. Hmm.
One thing we ought to realize: Jesus wouldn’t have been talking here to a bunch of citified Sunday School kids. He must have been, instead, talking as he most often did, to rural, dispossessed subsistence farmers who barely eked out a living.
Those people who were standing around listening to him at the time would have known that mustard was a weed that quickly takes over the whole field and is practically impossible to get rid of once it’s established.
So what at first glance might appear a lovely pastoral image to many of us moderns would have sounded quite different to his first-century listeners. The weeds will take over. And then the birds will come.
I love birds, love watching them in my yard and in the woods and at the beach. But then, I’m not a subsistence farmer who’s trying to keep them from eating the seeds I plant. And I’m not competing with them for the food I’m growing.
The inclusion of the birds in this empire means it might not quite be the idyllic paradise I was looking forward to.
So the Empire of God that Jesus was announcing might be both more and less than people were hoping for. And so may the new world we’re now facing be both a beautiful and a daunting twist on the old world we’d grown used to.
During the pandemic, our medical science stepped up to produce vaccines in record time. Yet we still we lost too many neighbors and friends and family members. And the wars continue, and climate change still threatens and our politics remain broken.
Sure, we ought to embrace and celebrate the new world we’re entering. But let’s not grow complacent.
See you in church or synagogue or mosque.
