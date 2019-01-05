Rabbi Harold Caminker will share his ideas and perspectives on major concepts in Judaism.
In three separate sessions, he will consider topics important in Judaism today. Each session is independent. Everyone is invited to attend any or all three Tuesdays, Jan. 8, 15, and 22, at 7:30 p.m. at Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road.
Session 1, Jan. 8, will consider God. How do we speak to God? How, in the 21st century, does God speak to us? Where is God when there is evil in the world? A lively discussion will follow the Rabbi’s presentation.
Session 2 will consider Torah, and session 3 will consider the state of Israel.
Admission is free. RSVP to 941-484-2022.
