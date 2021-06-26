The great founding narrative of Judaism is the Exodus, when the Israelites escaped from slavery in Egypt.
We are still living the long aftermath of our American equivalent: the abolition of slavery.
Last week saw the declaration of a new national holiday, Juneteenth, signed into law by President Joe Biden, with Kamala Harris, our first Black, first Asian American vice president, by his side. It certainly calls for celebration. It also calls for serious reflection on how we got to this point.
Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became the law of the land on Jan. 1, 1863, but the enslaved people of Texas didn’t learn about it until June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Proclamation and more than two months after Appomattox.
To say the delay was due to the late arrival of federal troops would be exceedingly gracious. But whatever the reason for the delay, on that day Gen. Gordon Grainger rode into Galveston and read General Order #3, which began:
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are now free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection therefore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”
With Juneteenth now a national holiday, we should all be able to recite the story of those people in Galveston, Texas, hearing they were free.
As we all celebrate together, we should also use the present moment to better understand the complicated history of these United States.
One thing I wonder: Just how was it we saw all 100 senators vote for making Juneteenth a national holiday while the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the For the People Act, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and other reform bills still languish in Congress with little hope of passing into law? Strange, isn’t it?
In 1852, speaking to the Ladies Anti-Slavery Society in Rochester, New York, the abolitionist Frederick Douglass said from the lectern that he wondered if the nice ladies had meant to mock him by asking him to speak about American Independence Day. And he pointed out what should have been obvious:
“I say it with a sad sense of the disparity between us. I am not included within the pale of this glorious anniversary! The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. This Fourth of July Independence Day is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.”
Douglas concluded: “But I do not despair of this country. There are forces in operation which must inevitably work the downfall of slavery. ‘The arm of the Lord is not shortened,’ and the doom of slavery is certain. I, therefore, leave off where I began, with hope.”
So now comes some hope that would no doubt thrill Frederick Douglass: Juneteenth is finally a federal holiday. But symbolism alone will not balance the imbalances or erase the inequalities between us — in the workplace, in the court system, in the polling place.
Like the Israelites wandering in the desert for 40 years, we have not yet reached the Promised Land. But we can still have hope.
See you in church or synagogue or mosque.
