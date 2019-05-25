During a visit with family members in Texas recently, the talk turned to ancestry. Apparently, one of my forebears came to America from Holland leaving me a legacy, a surname and some genetic material to try to pass on.
He (the one who left me a name must have been a “he” because of our patriarchal culture) had to have arrived sometime before 1740 since I can trace much of my lineage here in the States back to that time.
That’s not my only claim to biological fame. Being an American, it’s likely I carry all kinds of genetic markers from all kinds of places.
I’m pretty sure of my Northern European roots, and my sister’s DNA test also indicated that about 10 percent of our genetics come from Central Africa. I wouldn’t be surprised if we have some Asian ancestry mixed in there for good measure.
This is the United States, after all, where all of us immigrants have intermingled in close quarters for several hundred years now.
Throughout those centuries many new immigrants have faced difficulties when first setting foot here. Waves of Irish, Italian and Chinese immigrants, among others, were made to feel supremely unwelcome, preceded by boatloads of Africans who were dragged ashore already in chains.
Our history with many immigrant groups is not pretty. The Japanese-Americans who were interned during World War II; the Haitians who were turned back in their tiny rafts; the Bosnians who faced discrimination in our Midwest after Yugoslavia broke apart — the list goes on and on.
Which brings us to the recent discussion of what to do with all the refugees approaching our southern border.
Listening to all the name-calling in the media, it sounds in some quarters as if we’re allowing fear to change our most basic American values, which happens to be one of the terror groups’ main goals. If we change our values, the terrorists have already won. And that’s too bad.
If my genetic ancestry is necessarily nebulous, my religious ancestry is more clear.
One of my adopted forefathers is Abraham, the first patriarch in the biblical text, a nomadic immigrant who left his tribal lands in Ur to traverse ancient Palestine.
Abraham is considered a common ancestor of the three religions known as the “People of the Book” — Judaism, Christianity and Islam — and as such is an example of faith for countless Jews, Christians and Muslims.
One of the legends I like best about Abraham is that no matter where he set up camp, he left all the walls of his tent open because he never knew from which direction God might come to visit.
There is reason enough for us in our post-modern society to be afraid of our current batch of terrorists, whether foreign-born or homegrown. Those terrorists are dangerous precisely because they have become so adept at radicalizing those who harbor hateful attitudes.
But as afraid as the rest of us are, we play directly into the hands of the hateful when we slam our doors shut to immigrants who come seeking refuge. This is not the American way.
And neither would it be Abraham’s.
See you in church or synagogue or mosque,
The Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt V is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice and on the board of the Venice Interfaith Community Association.
