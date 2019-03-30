“The Christ of God.”
These four words serve as Peter’s bold and earnest response to Jesus’ question, “But who do you say that I am?” (Luke 9:20)
It was a searching question directed to his disciples who had been with him now for nearly three years.
That this declaration should come from the lips of a Galilean fisherman is nothing short of stunning. Devout Jews living in Jerusalem at that time regarded Galileans as those compromised by Gentile influence. Peter was speaking words way beyond his “pay grade.”
The title “Christ” is the Greek rendering of “Messiah” or “Anointed One.” This Anointed One is spoken of in Psalm 2: “Why do the nations rage and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord and against His anointed, saying, ‘Let us burst their bonds apart and cast their cords from us.’”
The anointed one in Psalm 2 is described later in that psalm as God’s King and God’s Son. The language of this Psalm, with its focus on the rejection and rebellion against God and His anointed — and the futility of it — is later regarded by the Apostles as being fulfilled specifically by the Romans, the people of Israel and assorted Gentiles in their joint act of putting Jesus, the Christ of God, to death on the cross. (See Acts 4:23-32.)
Peter’s confession of Jesus as God’s Messiah served as the pivot point in Jesus’ public ministry. Immediately on the heels of this confession, Jesus began to tell his disciples what lay on the near horizon: “The Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and on the third day, be raised.”
This news of his death was shocking and confusing to them.
Jesus went on to say, “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.” From this point in the gospel narrative, Jesus sets his face toward Jerusalem. His arrival there would coincide with the spring observance of the Jewish Passover.
This last journey of Jesus to Jerusalem, with its foreboding conversations of betrayal, rejection and death awaiting him, is what has given rise to the observance of the season of Lent in the Christian Church calendar — the 40 days from Ash Wednesday to Good Friday.
The observance of the Lenten Season is purposed to encourage Christians to reflect upon the meaning of Jesus’ purposed journey to his death and his call to us to follow him there.
During the Passover feast, the population of Jerusalem would swell by tens of thousands. Commemorating the deliverance from their bondage in Egypt — by God’s powerful hand — would entail the purchase and sacrifice of a Passover lamb (see Exodus 12 on the Lord’s Passover).
Scholars suggest there were thousands of lambs being brought into Jerusalem when Jesus himself entered on the first day of the week (the Christian observance of Palm Sunday) prior to the Passover observance. The coinciding of the death of God’s Messiah on the cross later that week and on the same day as the death of the Passover lambs in Jerusalem is likewise stunning on the very face of it.
This event, the death of Jesus on the cross — linked to John the Baptist’s words when he pointed Jesus out along the Jordan River years earlier: “Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” — is the riveting draw of Gentile believers to the Jewish Messiah.
Christians today continue to pore over the Old Testament narrative that tells the story of how in the beginning, God (the Israelite God) created the heavens and earth. We embrace the truth of God creating human beings after His own image, thus granting all of us a derived glory and dignity, separate from all the other creatures.
By the way, this is the ground of Christians’ opposition to abortion.
We also acknowledge the reality of our (humanity’s) “fall” with respect to the sin of our first parents, Adam and Eve, who then lost communion with the living God, delivering us all into a state of alienation from Him, a condition the Bible describes as being “dead in our trespasses and sins” (Ephesians 2:1-11).
The cross of the Messiah, the Lamb of God, represents God’s love for fallen sinners whereby, accepting the blood of His own Son as a sacrifice for us, He opens the door for sinners to be reconciled to communion, peace and life with Him.
As Jewish people gather again on Friday, April 19, to observe their annual Passover, Christians (Messiah people) observe that very same day, “Good Friday,” as the day the Christ of God, on that cross, opened the doors to everlasting life for all who believe.
Dwight Dolby is pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.
