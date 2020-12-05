Baila Miller

Baila Miller will present a ZOOM lecture from the Jewish Congregation of Venice on Dec. 9.

A lecture entitled “Making of The Maccabbees,” will be presented via ZOOM by Baila Miller at the Jewish Congregation of Venice at noon Wednesday, Dec. 9.

As part of the center’s ongoing adult education series, the Zoom lecture will discuss critical moments in Jewish history beginning with the building of the first temple around 1,000 BCE (Before the Common Era).

Miller, a well known local historian, will focus on the expansion of Alexander the Great throughout Asia and Northeastern Africa. Alexander’s strategy was to assimilate disparate nationalities and religions under one umbrella which he labeled Hellenism. Many urban Jews embraced Greek culture and lived comfortably with a hybrid Judeo-Greek world view. However, country Jews like the Maccabees viewed the Greek influence in their lives as an affront to the purity of their faith. This conflict resulted in warfare.

For information about the many religious and cultural ZOOM events at the JCV, call the synagogue at 941-484-2022 or visit: jewishcongregationvenice.com.


