The woman is beside herself with worry.
Exhausted from caring for her sick daughter, she can see few places to turn for help of any kind. But if she doesn’t do something and do it immediately, her little girl might not make it.
Overhearing stories about a fellow from far away who was said to help people like her daughter, the woman determines to find him.
In desperation, she gathers up her courage, leaves her daughter at home and goes to find this medicine man everyone was talking about. How excited she must have been to learn that he was in fact visiting her very city.
For his part, the man hadn’t wanted to be found. He was exhausted by the crowds of people pressing around him, all wanting something from him.
Having become too much of a celebrity in too short a time, he had traveled a good distance from his usual stomping grounds trying to find some peace and quiet in unfamiliar environs and among unfamiliar people.
So when the knock came at the door, he must have thought, “Even here? Can I not get away? Is there nowhere I can lay my head?”
Throwing open the door, he finds on his doorstep a peculiar person with a funny accent and a strange way about her, obviously in some pain.
The woman — distressed, exhausted, but resolute in her mission — blurts out something about a sick daughter and needing help and having nowhere else to turn.
The man, still grumpy from his own travails, says cryptically to the woman, “Let the children be fed first, for it is not right to take the children’s food and throw it to the dogs.”
“Ouch,” she thinks to herself. “Is this guy saying he thinks only he and his kind are children of Israel? And is he calling my child a dog? Who does he think he is?”
To her credit, the woman doesn’t stand down or slink away in the face of an obvious slight. Knowing this may be her daughter’s only hope, she dares to speak back to this man of authority: “Sir, even the dogs under the table eat the children’s crumbs.”
In so doing, she takes the insult he has handed her and turns it around to point out to him, in his grumpiness, the error of his judgment.
Jolted by her words and returning to himself, the man answers, “For saying that, you may go — your daughter has been healed.” And the woman goes home to find her daughter healed.
This story of Jesus and the Syro-Phoenician woman is related in the seventh chapter of the Gospel of Mark.
Some see it as an example of Jesus performing a miracle at a distance, healing a little girl without ever seeing her. Some understand it as the turning point in Jesus’ ministry, when he begins to speak not only to his fellow Jews but to Gentiles as well.
I see a couple other things in this story related to our present day.
First of all, the woman has a job to do, born of love for her child. She has a responsibility to do all she can, even in the face of an abusive authority. And she is not going to rest until she gets the job done.
Secondly, it’s a reminder, for me, that Jesus loved all kinds of people: people from other places, with foreign accents, different ways and a variety of complexions — the Good Samaritan and the Roman centurion, among others.
I pray, with you, that acceptance and love might replace fear and hatred of the “other” in the hearts of our fellow countrymen — indeed, in all our hearts.
See you in church or synagogue or mosque.
