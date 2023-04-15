An artist’s rendering of St. Peter Claver Apartments, a joint project of the Diocese of Venice and National Development of America, Inc. that will bring 136 affordable rental units to Fort Myers by the end of 2023.
RENDERING COURTESY OF NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT OF AMERICA, INC.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane, second from left, and members of the Fort Myers City Council and National Development of America, Inc., lead a ceremonial groundbreaking of the St. Peter Claver Place Apartments in Fort Myers.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane leads the blessing of the St. Peter Claver Place Apartments during a groundbreaking ceremony in Fort Myers on April 11.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY BOB REDDY
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BOB REDDY
Construction of St. Peter Claver Place Apartments in Fort Myers is ongoing, as seen on April 11, 2023.
FORT MYERS — Apartments that will rent from $600 to $1,300 a month are being built in Fort Myers by the Diocese of Venice in Florida as an affordable housing neighborhood.
The Diocese and National Development of America have broken ground on Phase 1 of St. Peter Claver Place Apartments, a complex within the Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard redevelopment area.
The St. Peter Claver Place Apartments will provide affordable housing for qualified residents, those who make approximately 60% of the average median income.
Phase 1 will provide 136 two-bedroom, two-bath and three-bedroom, two-bath rental units and is expected to be complete in early 2024.
“The idea for St. Peter Claver Place Apartments started seven years ago from a conversation with the Diocese of Venice and the City of Fort Myers,” said Rick Miller, president of National Development of America, the developer of St. Peter Claver Place Apartments. “We’re pleased to be in construction now and look forward to delivering quality housing at rental rates that working people can actually afford.”
The Most Rev. Frank Dewane, Bishop of the Diocese of Venice, echoed similar comments.
“We treasure our partnership with the City of Fort Myers,” he said. “Throughout Fort Myers, people are in need of housing and, in particular, rental housing. We want to contribute to the residents of our community and help them.”
National Development and the Diocese of Venice embarked on this project seven years ago to address the critical demand for affordable rental housing in Southwest Florida.
Through close partnership with the City of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency and Lee County Housing Authority, National Development of America was able to overcome various market challenges that significantly impacted the development.
“Our company started 40 years ago in Fort Myers, and we are invested in this community. We are committed to its residents, and housing is our mission,” Miller said. “This is something we want to do and it’s an opportunity to serve the community. We are happy to be a part of this.”
National Development of America is a Fort Myers-based developer that specializes in affordable and workforce housing. The company has developed affordable housing apartment communities throughout Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, and Louisiana, and coordinates general contracting and property management for all of its affordable housing developments.
