When I was a child, one of my favorite imagination toys was an empty paper towel roll. A simple piece of thin cardboard tubing that is easily thrown away by parents.
To a child with imagination, it could be a looking glass used by pirates or explorers, as I would peer through one end. I would merely decorate the outside of the cardboard tube with the theme of the day.
If I were to be a pirate, I would draw the Jolly Roger skull and crossbones. If I were to be an explorer, I would draw a world map with sea monsters and a compass. It always provided fun … until it became bent or wet.
What I learned about using a cardboard tube or even an authentic-looking glass is that we only perceive a part of the picture.
When I would be playing a pirate looking out for the British warships, my brothers would easily come within arm’s reach but outside my field of vision and smack me across my head. I was so intent on peering through the looking glass that I missed everything else going on around me.
Sometimes, this is the way we practice our Christian faith: We concentrate so much on our perception of God that we fail to see the whole picture.
As an example, we concentrate so much on the grace and mercy of God that we fail to appreciate His unchanging justness. Or we focus on His judgment and we miss His grace and mercy.
Another example is when we concentrate so much on the New Testament that we fail to see foreshadows of Jesus throughout the Old Testament.
Alternatively, we focus so much on the vision of streets of gold that we fail to see ourselves in the very presence of our Creator.
Are we limiting God?
The reality of the matter is that we cannot fully know God in the here and now. As the Apostle Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 13: “Now we see but a poor reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known.”
If we accept there is so much about God that we may not know, it will make us a bit more humble in sharing the gospel with others.
We can point to our own experience with God, we can point to the Holy Bible as the written revelation of who God is and the authority over us, but we cannot fully know God.
Isaiah 55:8-9: “‘For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,’ declares the Lord.”
For now, we have a cardboard tube and a hazy mirror to gaze at God. When we are in the everlasting presence of God in heaven, we will see fully His majesty. What a joy that will be able to experience the true fullness of His grace, mercy and justice.
Until that time, Proverbs 3:5: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”
As best we can as the worldwide church, let us walk together in our faith.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Venice; ChristVenice.com.
