I took this photo because I was stunned by the size of the bug. It is on the outside of my kitchen window, and the whole time that I was taking photos, I was afraid that it would jump onto me.
That would have made for a lot of entertainment for my neighbors.
Anyway, what does a grasshopper have to do with God? Well, when the Israelites left slavery in Egypt, one of the plagues God sent to “encourage” Pharaoh to “let my people go” was an infestation of grasshoppers.
To think that I was concerned about one when they experienced millions. Sometimes I am such a wimp.
Actually, the passage in Scripture that came to mind wasn’t the Exodus one. I immediately thought of what happened when the spies went into the promised land and came back with their report.
They said that, indeed, the land was filled with milk and honey, and they brought back a cluster of grapes so big that it had to be tied to a pole and carried by two men.
Just picture that for a moment. Yet all but two of the spies concluded that they shouldn’t enter the land. Do you know what they said?
They gave Moses this account: “We went into the land to which you sent us, and it does flow with milk and honey! Here is its fruit. But the people who live there are powerful, and the cities are fortified and very large. We even saw descendants of Anak there … We can’t attack those people; they are stronger than we are.”
And they spread among the Israelites a bad report about the land they had explored. They said, “The land we explored devours those living in it. All the people we saw there are of great size. We saw the Nephilim there (the descendants of Anak come from the Nephilim). We seemed like grasshoppers in our own eyes, and we looked the same to them.” (Numbers 13:27-28; 31-33)
The result of their unwillingness to trust God and enter the land was for all of the people to spend 40 years wandering in the wilderness.
So what are you? A grasshopper or a giant? When you think about what you could accomplish for God, do you worry you are not strong enough or the right age or smart enough?
Do you think that other people would think you presumptuous if you took on a task? I have noticed that way too many people are reluctant to step up in ministry and mission because they have what I call “grasshopper syndrome.”
They live under a cloud of failure when they haven’t even yet tried. How sad that is.
If God sentenced those who thought they were grasshoppers to 40 years of wandering, will He feel less strongly about our reluctance to follow Him in faith?
I don’t know about you, but I would rather not spend the rest of my life wandering in a wilderness. What dream has God put on your heart that you have never tried make come true?
What opportunities are there in your church or community that would take a leap of faith on your part? What in the world is stopping you? Are you a grasshopper? Well, are you?
I am going to commit to you to do something bold this week for God. I honestly don’t know what it is, but I am going to pray about it, and then I am going to do it.
If anyone wants to try to talk me out of it, do you know what I am going to say to them? Don’t bug me!
I will report back to you next week on my progress. Will you join me and commit to do the same? Let’s make a difference this week. May you be blessed as you do.
