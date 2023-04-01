What do you suppose this bird sees? It is sitting perched all alone on the branch looking all around.
What you don’t see is how it was hopping from branch to branch a moment ago, and that shortly after the photo, it took off and went away.
For just a moment though, it paused and looked at the Gulf.
Sometimes I feel like that bird, hopping from place to place, barely getting a second to pause. My work takes me on many short trips around the country.
I love it, to be sure, but sometimes it’s hard to pause and take in the scenery. Yet, that is just what we are called to do.
We can get so tied up with worry or struggles or our own overfull schedules that we miss out on the gifts that God offers us each day.
In Job 37, Job’s friend Elihu is responding to Job’s great suffering. He spends many verses in these chapters talking about the awesomeness of God. Read what he says in verse 14:
“Listen to this, Job; stop and consider God’s wonders.” Did you catch the four-letter word there? You know, “stop?” That is something that we don’t do nearly often enough.
Simply stop. Breathe. Consider the majesty of the Lord as you look at the beauty of His creation. Other things pale in comparison.
Maybe we can be like the bird and just stop for moments here and there. I know that I flit around probably too much. You know what? I am going to go for a walk today and see what other photos I can shoot for you.
Each picture is a reminder that I am blessed, because the Lord has me in the palm of His hand. He has you, too.
Please let that be an encouragement to you.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
