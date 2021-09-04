Have you noticed how huge some of the palm fronds are in Florida? One frond can provide shade for a whole restaurant table!
This picture reminds me of something amusing in the Book of Jonah. No, I am not talking about the big fish and three days in its belly.
After Jonah decides that he will obey God and go to Nineveh to warn them about their coming destruction, and after the people of the town actually see the error of their ways and stop sinning, AND after God lets Jonah know that He is not going to destroy Nineveh after all, then Jonah sits down on a hill above the city and pouts!
Read these words from Jonah, chapter 4: “Jonah had gone out and sat down at a place east of the city. There he made himself a shelter, sat in its shade and waited to see what would happen to the city. Then the Lord God provided a leafy plant and made it grow up over Jonah to give shade for his head to ease his discomfort, and Jonah was very happy about the plant.”
I wonder if the plant had huge fronds like some of our Florida palms. I love the image of God providing a shade plant that makes us happy.
In these hot and humid days, I really appreciate shade. The story from Jonah reminds me that God’s shade can help me in other ways. Do you ever get hot and bothered over what is happening around you?
Maybe if we sit down and let God sooth our spirits, we can let go of all of the agitation. In Psalm 121:5, it says, “The Lord himself watches over you! The Lord stands beside you as your protective shade.”
Even more than provide leafy shade, our God Himself protects us! I, for one, am immensely grateful for that shade. The next time that you find yourself in the shade of one of our beautiful trees, perhaps take a moment to realize that the Lord keeps you safe not only from the hot sun, but from the heat of life’s struggles.
Maybe even close your eyes and be as happy in the shade as Jonah was long ago. Sounds good, doesn’t it?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.