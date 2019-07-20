It’s hard to find a good hill here in Venice.
As I grow older, I’m rather thankful for this. Recently I was traveling outside the state and had to use stairs. I’m no longer a fan.
Nevertheless, I was raised in the shadow of the Allegheny Mountains in western Pennsylvania and I have to say that mountains remain one of my favorite getaway destinations.
In July 2015, our church family sent my wife and me on a three-week getaway to Mt. Rainier in Washington. One of our sons was serving in the U.S. Army in the area, making the trip doubly blessed.
I readily recall the impression of that mountain on my senses during our time there. I was overwhelmed each day by its magnificence and intimidating presence.
Mountains play an important role in the geography and story line of the Bible. You may recall the words of Psalm 24:3, “Who shall ascend the hill of the Lord? And who shall stand in his holy place?”
From the Garden of Eden to Mount Sinai, God’s meeting place with mankind is considered to be somehow “above us” and his ways and thoughts are considered to be higher than ours. The prayers of the prophets include expressions such as “Oh, that you would rend the heavens and come down!” (Isaiah 64:1)
Of course, there is no mention of a mountain in Genesis, where we first read of the Garden of Eden. Were it not for the description of the river running through it (Gen. 2:10) and from there, down into all the world, we would not even think of the garden’s physical elevation.
Once perceived however, we can understand how the fall of Adam and Eve into a state of sin resulted in their “descent” from the hill of the Lord.
The scriptures reveal that God had to drive them out of the garden. From that time forward in the Bible, mountains or high places serve as meeting places with God. So God instructed Solomon to build Him a temple on the mountain in Jerusalem, the place the Old Testament refers to as Mount Zion, with Jerusalem being the City of the Great King.
However, the language of Psalm 24 suggests that to be with God on his holy mountain or hill requires a certain moral status. Once the description of this moral character is set forth in verse 4 — “clean hands, pure hearts, honest tongues, and God focused souls” — any honest reader realizes we’ll never make it to the top, let alone be welcomed inside the door.
The question remains, “Who can ascend the hill of the Lord?”
So the Biblical narrative moves from mountain to mountain: Eden (Adam and Eve), Ararat (Noah’s ark and the new beginning) Moriah (where Abraham was sent to sacrifice Isaac), Sinai (where Moses leads the Israelites out from Egypt and where God speaks to them the Ten Commandments), Mount Moriah again (where Solomon builds the Temple in Jerusalem), Mount Carmel (where Elijah confronts the prophets of Baal and God reveals His power once again to His people Israel) and, finally, the hill of Golgotha near the “Garden Gate” and outside the city wall of Jerusalem, across from the Temple mount.
Each of these mountain scenes in the Bible is profoundly laden with moral ramifications. To be brought near to God is to have our moral character exposed for what it is.
This is what makes Golgotha the first and last stop for the Christian. Here on the hill of Golgotha (Aramaic for “place of the skull”) God himself, the Creator of all things, sets his own King, His only Son, the only human being with clean hands and a pure heart, on a Roman cross outside the Garden Gate of the Holy City Jerusalem.
Counting his death a substitute for sinners, a sacrificial lamb for his people, God slays his son as the sin-bearer and then sheaths His sword — welcoming all who look to the Lamb — back up the hill.
