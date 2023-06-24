German speakers find worship ‘Community’

The Rev. Attila Szemesi, pastor of North Port Community United Church of Christ, speaks fluent German and offers services.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, at 3450 South Biscayne Drive, invites the public to it German Worship Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

The Reverend Attila Szemesi officiates. Musician Dora Kovacs leads the congregation in song.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments