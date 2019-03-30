Dr. David T. Lamb, popular author, speaker and seminary professor, will preach March 31 at both Sunday morning services of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He will be in S.W. Florida as the “Theologian-in-Residence” the last week of March.
Dr. Lamb is the Allan A. MacRae Professor of Old Testament and Dean of the Faculty at Biblical Theological Seminary in Philadelphia. Author of two controversial books: “God Behaving Badly” and “Prostitutes & Polygamists: A Look at Love Old Testament Style,” Lamb is noted for communicating scholarly Old Testament themes in an engaging, understandable and provocative manner.
On Monday evening, April 1, Lamb will give an informal talk on why he wrote “God Behaving Badly,” followed by dessert and a book signing. The event is open to the public, free of charge, and copies of his book will be available for purchase.
Lamb has taught Old Testament Studies at Biblical Theological Seminary since 2006. He holds graduate degrees from Stanford and Fuller Theological Seminary and a D.Phil. from Oxford University in the United Kingdom.
His wife, Dr. Shannon Lamb, also serves as adjunct professor on Biblical’s faculty, and will be presenter for several sessions. She teaches Lifelong Leadership Development and Counseling at the Seminary.
Trinity Church is an evangelical congregation of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and is located at 4365 State Road 776 in South Venice. Sunday worship times are 9 a.m., Contemporary, and 10:30 a.m. Traditional. The church may be reached by calling the office (941-493-0018) for more information, or at: trinitypc.org.
