The Bible has a personal letter from the Apostle Paul to a friend named Philemon, in whose home in Galatia Paul’s church met. They knew each other well and were both followers of Christ.
The point of the letter was to pave the way for Philemon to receive back a runaway servant in a Christian manner. The servant’s name was Onesimus.
Onesimus ran away to the largest city of the time, Rome. Even today, runaways believe the last place they would be found would be in a big city like New York or Los Angeles.
Little did Onesimus know that Paul was in Rome at the same time. As the odds would have it, Onesimus ran into Paul, who recognized him as one of Philemon’s servants.
Paul could have easily called the authorities to return the runaway servant but he showed compassion toward the young man and invited him into his life. Onesimus was transformed by God in his time with Paul and also became a follower of Jesus Christ.
Under Roman law, Onesimus was still owned by Philemon. So Paul wrote him a letter encouraging him to receive Onesimus not as a disobedient servant but as a fellow brother in Christ.
“So if you consider me a partner, welcome him as you would welcome me. If he has done you any wrong or owes you anything, charge it to me.”
I recall times that I had run away from my mother mostly because I wasn’t getting my own way. I would run off into the woods complete with a small hatchet and some creamed chipped beef wrapped in aluminum foil, cut down every sapling I could find to build my new cabin and enjoy my creamed chipped beef for lunch.
As with most runaways, I didn’t think it through very well. By sunset the mosquitoes would drive me back to my home.
Sometimes I would be received with a stern talking-to about how I worried my mother and what if something had happened, how would she know where I was and why would I scare her so. More often, I would be received with open arms, some leftover dinner that was still in the oven and some witch hazel for all my mosquito bites.
Which way is the loving way to receive a repentant soul back? Paul and my mother would say with our arms open wide. Is this not the way that God is willing to receive us back? His arms are wide open.
There is no barrier between us and His loving, graceful and merciful arms when we repent and return back home where we belong.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Methodist Church; ChristVenice.com.
