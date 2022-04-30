Lately, I’ve been discerning what it means to be a baptized person and how, if at all, it differentiates me from someone who is not baptized. Because when it comes to living out my faith, differentiation matters to me.
Not because I believe being baptized makes the baptized God’s “chosen” or better than those who are not. Not because I think baptism is the “right way” to the path to God, but because baptism changes people — it makes them different from before. Or it should, anyway.
Baptism, at least in my faith tradition, isn’t a ticket to heaven. Through the waters of baptism, the baptized are those sealed and marked as Christ’s own forever and adopted into the Church of God to do God’s work in a world that so desperately needs more love, hope and joy, especially among those who are cloaked in fear, greed, hate and division.
And though I’m an Episcopalian, I haven’t found one faith tradition that wouldn’t agree with at least on the latter. Baptized Christians are meant to lead a differentiated life, one that is worthy of helping others “know us by our love.”
The power of baptism is an inspiring one. Whenever I’m at a baptism, I get goosebumps. Not just because baptizing with water is an ancient tradition that binds me to all those who have been baptized before me, but because the words of the rite invoke power.
They have been carefully crafted and they have meaning, at least for those who would hear. They represent a commitment to living a life worthy of representing Christ in the world, even now, which is a great burden and a great responsibility.
And yet, I know many baptized people who don’t seem to care at all about what it means to be baptized. I know and love scads of folks who couldn’t care less.
I’m also not sure that’s not “normal.” Perhaps that’s the reason so many liturgical traditions renew their baptismal covenant a couple times a year.
In my tradition, we renew our own baptismal promises any time someone else is baptized. We need to be reminded again and again and again because it’s easy to forget and fall back into the rhythms of the world.
It’s easy to get caught up in saying yes to good things.
The charge to “love your neighbor as yourself” is quite a lovely notion, isn’t it? Isn’t it so nice to go to church on Sunday mornings and feel warm, peaceful, uplifted and re-energized?
All that is good, indeed. Yet, for the sake of baptism, I hope we never allow ourselves to be too comfortable, pleased or content.
What I’ve been trying to do more of is making my baptismal promises the lens through which I look at life and therefore inform the way I respond to the circumstances before me.
Here’s how it goes in the Book of Common Prayer:
Celebrant: Will you continue in the apostles’ teaching and fellowship, in the breaking of bread, and in the prayers?
People: I will, with God’s help.
Celebrant: Will you persevere in resisting evil and, whenever you fall into sin, repent and return to the Lord?
People: I will, with God’s help.
Celebrant: Will you proclaim by word and example the Good News of God in Christ?
People: I will, with God’s help.
Celebrant: Will you seek and serve Christ in all persons, loving your neighbor as yourself?
People: I will, with God’s help.
Celebrant: Will you strive for justice and peace among all people, and respect the dignity of every human being?
People: I will, with God’s help.
Some might consider the above a lovely passage of poetry to help a people indoctrinated into believing they are God’s chosen to feel great about themselves. Yet I’m not sure the authors of the baptismal covenant were going for that effect.
I rather hope their questions were meant to be jarring and challenging — not an easy set of platitudes on which to agree or an arbitrary set of ideals idly celebrated, because those questions are powerful. It’s why “with God’s help,” follows “I will.” Because it isn’t easy to persevere in resisting evil and turning back to God when we mess up.
First, that requires some self-awareness and responsibility-taking when we fall into sin. It requires maturity and humility, submitting ourselves to the fact that our way isn’t God’s way, and God’s way is way better than our own limited capabilities and understanding.
Proclaiming by word and example the Good News of God in Christ? Holy cow! Could you imagine the power our churches could have on the world if only most people actually believed in the Good News of God in Christ?
Because here’s the thing: The Good News isn’t ours to hoard. It’s our news to share with others — by word and example — the love of Jesus.
Will I seek and serve Christ in all persons? Hmm. I mean, I’m good at doing that with the people I like and agree with, sure.
But what about “those” people who don’t care about anybody but themselves? Or those people who come to our country illegally? Or those people who care more about guns than they do about children? Or those people who kill innocent, unborn children?
Or those people who care more about their wallets and the stock exchange than they do for the “working class?” Or those people who (fill in the blank)?
Fact is, we all have “those people.” We all are “those” people for others. Yet, the inconvenient truth of my baptism is that “I will, with God’s help.”
Will I strive for justice and peace among all people, and respect the dignity of every human being? This one is even harder than the last.
First of all, what is justice? And how can I treat everyone with dignity if I don’t even believe them or their lived experience of the world, which is certainly different from my lived experience?
The inconvenient truth of my baptism forces me to check my preconceived notions at the door and listen to what other people are saying, because they matter.
They matter to God, and for a baptized Christian, that’s not just an inconvenience. It’s the Truth.
