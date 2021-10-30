There is a meme on Facebook that refers to the Hebrew Scripture in the First Book of Kings, where, ahead of the wrath of Queen Jezebel, the fear-filled Prophet Elijah had escaped to the desert wilderness.
Despondent, he lies down under a solitary tree and cries out to God, “Just kill me now.” But instead, God sends a messenger who wakes Elijah, bringing food and drink. And with that, Elijah is strengthened to continue on through a journey of 40 days and 40 nights.
The meme quips, “Never underestimate the restorative power of a snack and a nap.”
Having been a kindergarten teacher, and coming from a long line of championship nappers, I know the power of snacks and naps. But this scripture offers us much more than simple advice for better living.
In this story, we see God’s presence in surprising circumstances; we have a model of care for us to follow; and we receive encouragement for even our darkest days.
Alone in the wilderness, Elijah was deeply distressed, and he called out to God to take his life.
Elijah was exhausted and isolated. And, although God did triumph over the prophets of Baal, it took fire from heaven to persuade the people of Israel to turn back to God.
Elijah’s body also carried the physical and emotional weight of battle; he had seen horrific things, and the human body remembers trauma.
Elijah had withdrawn from society. He took no joy or pride in his accomplishments, and his self-worth plummeted. He saw nothing good ahead, and expressed a desire to live no longer.
Look at those warning signs. Listen to that cry for help.
At any age, even casual talk of suicide needs prompt attention. Whether from a mix of circumstances or physical imbalance, suicidal ideation or depression is not to be taken lightly.
Please, when anyone expresses that depth of pain, go to your teachers, doctor or clergy to help find appropriate professional resources. There is nothing you or I can say or do to persuade a person suffering from depression to stop being depressed.
God knows, and God didn’t try to talk Elijah out of his feelings. Instead, God heard Elijah’s pain, showed up and offered care.
As Elijah slept, God sent an angel with simple food and drink. Elijah ate and drank, and slept some more. The angel returned providing nourishment and encouragement.
What a great model of care for us to follow as we reach out into the world.
Listening is so important. In his pain, Elijah was heard; we, too, can practice deep listening without attempting to offer our solutions. Just listen.
Elijah was given the gift of presence: God showed up. Elijah felt worthless, but God showed him he was worth God’s time and attention.
We may never know the effect of our time and attention. A smile and a hello, a quick call or text may be a much needed gift.
Elijah had physical need of rest, food and drink. For any of us, when those needs are not met, things going badly can seem horrible. Barriers may seem insurmountable, and what might be a temporary hiccup seems to be a permanent problem.
So here’s a very helpful acronym when someone you know is feeling overwhelmed and the world looks bleak: Check to see if they’re too Hungry, Angry, Lonely or Tired — and HALT.
Perception gets distorted by all of those things, so stop. First, see to those needs as best you can, and then reassess the situation before acting.
Elijah did his part — he stopped, he called out for help and when help arrived, he accepted it.
Think for a moment: Who has been there for you, when you called for help? God’s messengers take all shapes and forms; not all angels have wings.
God’s message of love comes in unexpected ways and times. Sometimes it takes a journey into the wilderness for a quiet time apart for us to hear God’s message of love.
Sometimes it takes the challenges of a wilderness — loss, loneliness, despair — for us to recognize our inability to go it alone, and to stop fighting and open ourselves to God’s care.
God’s messengers take all shapes and forms. They are here all around us — and they are reflected in your mirror.
Won’t you be a messenger? How and to whom can you bring God’s message of love today? What needs will you recognize and respond to?
Perhaps you yourself will call out to God and community and express your need. God listens.
Elijah’s perception was so distorted, he called for God to let him die. But instead, God sent the gift of life. God sends the gift of life, because we are loved and valued beyond measure.
In the days ahead, we may find ourselves in the wilderness calling out for help, or we may be the messenger bringing provision and care. Likely, we’ll have a turn at both. But we will never be without the love of God.
God is with us, listening for our call. God is very present in our lives — sometimes, as with Elijah, in surprising and unexpected ways. So keep your eyes and ears and hearts open … and don’t neglect the snacks and naps.Angels
