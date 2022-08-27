Why have one castle if you can have four?
This question occurs to me as I look at this photo of my son taken on Siesta Key Beach.
His son found absolute delight in the quartz sand on this renowned beach, discovering its capacity for being molded into wonderful shapes that actually last a few minutes.
He made it his goal to see how many well-shaped towers his dad could hold without a single one crumbling. Not shown in this photo is what happened next, when he joyfully destroyed each tower in single blows to each one. It was a glorious and fun day in God’s creation.
Sand may make fun towers, but they are not known for holding up when the wind, the water and yes, boys and girls come along to knock them over.
Jesus talked about building a house on sand. He said, “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock.
“The rain came down, the streams rose and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.
“But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain came down, the streams rose and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash.” (Matthew 7:24-27)
We know about this idea here in coastal Florida, don’t we? Houses are almost never built upon the beach sand. Instead, they are raised up onto stilts or built away from the beach, where the ground is firm.
Do we realize that sometimes our lives, though, are not built on a solid foundation? We place all of our value on people, money and possessions, all of which vanish one day.
We are like my son, holding as many towers as possible, only to find that they all crumble. Only by building our lives upon the truth of Christ can we have the security that we will stand for eternity.
If you haven’t invited Jesus into your heart, might you consider doing so today?
Confess to Him the things that you shouldn’t have thought, the choices that you have made that you know were wrong.
Ask Him to forgive you. He will, you know, without hesitation. Invite Him into your heart.
In Revelation 3:20 , it is written, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”
Open the door! Christ is the solid rock. He wants to be your Lord and your Savior.
If you do make the choice to follow Him, then I encourage you to find a church where you can learn more about Him.
Please know that I am praying for you today. Be blessed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.