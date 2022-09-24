Cat on Shelf

Missy is a very silly cat. She likes to get into whatever container she can, even those that are way too small for her like this basket.

Sometimes she gets stuck trying to fit into a box. That’s pretty funny to watch to be sure. This day, though, she managed to wedge herself in, and as you can see, she was quite content.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

