Missy is a very silly cat. She likes to get into whatever container she can, even those that are way too small for her like this basket.
Sometimes she gets stuck trying to fit into a box. That’s pretty funny to watch to be sure. This day, though, she managed to wedge herself in, and as you can see, she was quite content.
Purr, purr, purr … can’t you almost hear it? I am not like Missy. Though I sometimes try to fit into things that are too small (ahem ... clothes), I definitely am not happy when they are too tight!
Those days I find quite hard to “be content in all circumstances” like Paul in Philippians 4:11.
We all like to fit in, though, don’t we? Yes it is fun for some to stand out more than others, but nevertheless, being accepted is really important to almost all people.
Unfortunately for our comfort level, however, Christ followers were never meant to fit in. No, we are called to be different.
Actually, we are called to be revolutionary. Jesus turned the world upside down for those who followed Him. He turned tables over at the temple.
Christ argued and criticized the Pharisees and Sadduccees, who were the leaders of the Jews at that time. Jesus championed women at a time when they were considered to be nothing but property.
He ate meals with tax collectors and touched those with leprosy. I could go on and on. When was the last time that we were revolutionary like Jesus?
Yes, I know. We don’t want to think about that part of the Gospels, do we? Much nicer to think about meek and mild Jesus enfolding children in His arms and walking around Galilee.
We forget, though, that He told us to love our enemies, to take care of those we don’t like, to meet the needs of the sick, the maimed, the widows, the orphans and the foreigners.
He modeled it for us. Read the gospels. You’ll see what I mean. There’s one story that’s very familiar, even to non-believers. You know the one, right?
The good Samaritan. Here it is in case you have forgotten it:
On one occasion an expert in the law stood up to test Jesus. “Teacher,” he asked, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?” “What is written in the Law?” he replied.
“How do you read it?” He answered, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind’ and, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’”
“You have answered correctly,” Jesus replied. “Do this and you will live.” But he wanted to justify himself, so he asked Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?”
In reply, Jesus said: “A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, when he was attacked by robbers. They stripped him of his clothes, beat him and went away, leaving him half dead.
“A priest happened to be going down the same road, and when he saw the man, he passed by on the other side. So, too, a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side.
“But a Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he took pity on him. He went to him, and bandaged his wounds, pouring on oil and wine.
“Then he put the man on his own donkey, brought him to an inn and took care of him. The next day, he took out two denarii and gave them to the innkeeper. ‘Look after him,’ he said, ‘and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have.’
“Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?” The expert in the law replied, “The one who had mercy on him. Jesus told him, “Go and do likewise.”
So there’s the story. We don’t pay attention, do we, to the fact that Samaritans were considered repulsive by the Jews.
They were the “wrong race,” after all. To tell an expert of the law — a leader in the temple — that he needed to be like this outcast, well, it was mind-blowing. How dare He!
For Him to also paint the Levite, who by the way is by definition a priest, as another “bad guy” is also shocking. You see what I mean? Jesus didn’t care about fitting in.
He cared about teaching us to do what is right.
Don’t be like Missy, trying hard to fit in. Be like Jesus. Do something crazy this week that changes another’s life for the better.
Try to choose someone different from those you usually draw around you. I dare us both to make that commitment, this week and beyond.
