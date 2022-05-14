One of my great joys in living in Florida are the birds that I get to see here. I especially love the sandhill cranes and am blessed by seeing them often around my condo.
They typically frequent the area around the lake. I must say, however, I never expected to see one perched on the roof of the condo building.
Not sure what has brought him there, nor what has caught his gaze, but something about his being there intrigues me. Is he the designated lookout for other cranes nearby?
Is he straining to see something that he can’t see from the ground? Is he escaping danger? Obviously, I will never know, but it is fun for me to imagine.
I don’t typically hang out on roofs (big surprise, I know). However, I am one who wants the best vantage point to see what I want to see.
The perfect spot to watch the sunrise. The place where I can watch a bird’s nest. Even the ideal location for watching alligators. You get the idea, I am sure.
Did you know that several times in the Old Testament, we hear about someone called a “watchman?” In Isaiah 21:11-12, for instance, we find, “Someone calls to me from Seir, ‘Watchman, what is left of the night? Watchman, what is left of the night?’ The watchman replies, ‘Morning is coming, but also the night. If you would ask, then ask; and come back yet again.’”
I can see myself asking similar questions of the crane: “What do you see? Is anyone coming?”
In the time of the prophets, a watchman was used to guard cities or the harvest. It was not unusual to see one high on a tower. The watchman’s job was to warn the people of impending danger, keeping them and property safe.
Our night watchmen today serve the same purpose at their jobs.
Do we realize that God has called each of us to be “watchpersons?”
We are told in several New Testament passages to be alert. We are to be looking for the Lord to return, and to watch out for the dangers of sin.
Peter writes to us, “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” (1 Peter 5:8).
I wonder how watchful we are. Do we realize that evil is around us, ready to ensnare us? Do we understand that our friends and family are in the same danger?
I want to encourage all of us to be more watchful, to be like that crane, straining to see. Let us not be caught unaware.
These are challenging times, and the world needs those who call out danger. Grab the birds-eye view. Oh, but stay off rooftops, okay?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
