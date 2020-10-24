Halloween trick-or-treating may be cancelled in many places this year because of COVID-19, but the season is still upon us. And with all that’s going on out in the world, it’s hard not to feel like we’re living in one of those “Haunted House” attractions.
Of course, I’ve never been to one of those haunted houses and I certainly don’t intend to go this year. After all, life is scary enough, whether it’s Halloween or not.
But then as I think about it, I am probably safer here in our little “City on the Gulf” than most people on earth right now. And I certainly have a better life than almost anyone who has ever lived.
So what in the world would I have to be afraid of? What indeed, besides a political system at odds with itself, an economy that has yet to shake out of a months-long shutdown and an ongoing pandemic that’s already taken the lives of more than 220,000 of our people?
Being afraid would not be an irrational response to our lives right now.
I was caught again this week by a passage from the Hebrew Bible, in chapter 3 of the Book of Proverbs: “Then you will walk safely in your way, and your foot will not stumble. When you lie down, you will not be afraid; you will lie down and your sleep will be sweet. Be not afraid of sudden terror, nor of trouble from the wicked when it comes; for the Lord will be your confidence and will keep your foot from being caught.”
“Be not afraid.” If even the ancient author of this passage of Proverbs had trouble with fear, it’s apparent to me that an awful lot of people have been afraid of an awful lot of things for an awfully long time.
Those of us who feel such fears as we feel on a daily basis are in good company as we look back over the centuries at our forebears’ experience of life in times past and consider our prospects for life in times to come.
In another tradition, a story is told of the Tibetan Buddhist saint Milarepa.
When Milarepa was young, it is said, he committed many evil deeds. When older, he realized the error of his ways and did many good deeds to atone for his sins.
Then when Milarepa reached a certain age, he renounced all worldly action and moved with few possessions into a cave. When demons came to visit him in his cave, as they so often did, Milarepa would invite them in, saying, “So nice of you to come! What a lovely conversation! Please come again tomorrow.” Milarepa never failed to invite his demons in for tea.
If the Bible seems old hat and stories of ancient Buddhist saints are beyond our post-modern understanding, then we are left to look for a new metaphor for our new age.
Meanwhile, the sun rises and the birds sing, and the demons come to visit, and we invite them in for tea.
Rainer Maria Rilke wrote, “Perhaps all the demons in our lives are princesses who are only waiting to see us act, just once, with beauty and courage. Perhaps everything that frightens us is, in its deepest essence, something helpless that wants our love.”
This Halloween, let’s treat whatever demons we encounter with dignity and respect.
We could all stand to be a little less afraid.
The Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt V is the settled minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice and a member of the board of Venice Interfaith Community Association.
