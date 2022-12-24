Ah, it’s Christmas Eve. Such a special and holy night for those who celebrate Christ’s birth.
It is a time of hope, something we all need right now.
Do you realize that those who follow Christ not only celebrate the birthday of the Christ-child — a baby who came for a specific time on this earth — but they also the reality that Jesus will return and make all things right again? We forget that sometimes as we get caught up in the holiday frenzy.
The picture that you see here is of my personal tree. It is admittedly small, at least compared to those I used to have, but is just the right size for my condo.
I had a hard time figuring out the Christmas decoration thing for Florida. You see, I have decorated my condo to be a beach getaway. It is done in blues and corals, and there are beach signs and seashells all over. Somehow the thought of putting up a traditional green tree and my decorations of snowmen and sleighs just didn’t cut it for me.
I finally had the epiphany that I could buy a white tree and decorate it in the blues I love. I even found seashell ornaments and such to make it work. It will be even better when I collect and paint more ornaments this coming year.
My tree dilemma gives me pause. Do I have that much trouble fitting Christ into the season? Does He have to look “just right” so that it is pleasing to have Him there?
My family is here for the first time since I have been in Florida. Is Jesus shining as the center? I probably could let Him shine brighter, if I am honest.
Today is Christmas Eve. I am not shying away from my joy that we celebrate my Savior’s birth tonight. This is one of the rare times that I can convince my sons to come to church, and I so look forward to having them there with me.
It’s interesting — they have rejected much about church, but they absolutely love singing “Silent Night” and doing the candle-lighting that represents spreading Christ’s love. That part of the service is meaningful even for them, and again it gives me a clue about how hungry the world is for the light of Jesus.
My prayer is that I can be part of spreading that light, not someone who hides it.
In Luke 8:16, Jesus says, “No one lights a lamp and hides it in a clay jar or puts it under a bed. Instead, they put it on a stand, so that those who come in can see the light.”
May we all shine brightly the light of Jesus tonight, and in all of the nights to come.
Merry Christmas!
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
