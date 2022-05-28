Be prepared for God's draft day and God's team By JIM FOUBISTER Guest Columnist May 28, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Foubister Throughout the year, we watch the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA. On specific days, those leagues select and choose players who will fit their team.This draft is based on being chosen by a franchise. Players earn trust with their talent and ability.What day is God’s draft day? What does someone need to do to be drafted by God?Here are 20 truths if you are to be drafted to join God’s Team.1. You cannot earn a place on God’s team. It is his gift to you.2. A person of any age can be chosen to be drafted to be on God’s team.3. God chooses and drafts people every day to join his team.4. God’s team has eternal life.5. God’s team has every race and country represented.6. God loves all his team equally. He has no favorites.7. God has unconditional love for all his team.8. God’s hand will never let go and his face will never turn away9. God wants his team to obey his commandments.10. God’s team will love their neighbor as themselves.11. God’s team has conversations that are gracious and attractive and will provide the right response.12. God’s team is humble and gentle at heart.13. God’s team gains strength through the truth of scripture. 14. God’s team prays.15. God’s team is empowered by the Holy Spirit.16. God’s team tells people about Jesus wherever they go.17. God’s team transforms to be like Jesus Christ.18. God’s team believes Jesus Christ is the Son of God.19. God’s team believes Jesus Christ was resurrected.20. God’s team is in unity with Jesus and with each other.Man’s Team/God’s TeamSalaries are different/Everyone receives eternal life.Trades you for others/God will never let you go.People get put on the bench/You are always in the game.People cheer the players/You work humbly.Plays for rings and trophies/Your reward is a white stone.Plays in stadiums/Plays in the streets.Rages against opponents/Loves everyone.Shows little mercy/Shows great mercy.When all are in unity, there lies heaven. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Jim Foubister is a Venice resident who is a member of One Christ Won City. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Cops: Man killed in I-75 wreck Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M 'We made it': Pine View students graduate Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Former Venice JV coach accused of having sex with student Cops: Man killed in I-75 wreck Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Venice business sues former manager for $2.2M 'We made it': Pine View students graduate Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
