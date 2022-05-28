Jim Foubister

Throughout the year, we watch the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA. On specific days, those leagues select and choose players who will fit their team.

This draft is based on being chosen by a franchise. Players earn trust with their talent and ability.

What day is God’s draft day? What does someone need to do to be drafted by God?

Here are 20 truths if you are to be drafted to join God’s Team.

1. You cannot earn a place on God’s team. It is his gift to you.

2. A person of any age can be chosen to be drafted to be on God’s team.

3. God chooses and drafts people every day to join his team.

4. God’s team has eternal life.

5. God’s team has every race and country represented.

6. God loves all his team equally. He has no favorites.

7. God has unconditional love for all his team.

8. God’s hand will never let go and his face will never turn away

9. God wants his team to obey his commandments.

10. God’s team will love their neighbor as themselves.

11. God’s team has conversations that are gracious and attractive and will provide the right response.

12. God’s team is humble and gentle at heart.

13. God’s team gains strength through the truth of scripture.


14. God’s team prays.

15. God’s team is empowered by the Holy Spirit.

16. God’s team tells people about Jesus wherever they go.

17. God’s team transforms to be like Jesus Christ.

18. God’s team believes Jesus Christ is the Son of God.

19. God’s team believes Jesus Christ was resurrected.

20. God’s team is in unity with Jesus and with each other.

Man’s Team/God’s Team

Salaries are different/Everyone receives eternal life.

Trades you for others/God will never let you go.

People get put on the bench/You are always in the game.

People cheer the players/You work humbly.

Plays for rings and trophies/Your reward is a white stone.

Plays in stadiums/Plays in the streets.

Rages against opponents/Loves everyone.

Shows little mercy/Shows great mercy.

When all are in unity, there lies heaven.

Jim Foubister is a Venice resident who is a member of One Christ Won City.

