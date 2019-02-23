In a recent installment of Venice Interfaith Community Association’s Winter Series, the Rev. Dr. Marvin A. McMickle preached to a full sanctuary at Emmanuel Lutheran on the island.
The president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School in New York, McMickle used the words of Acts 1:6-8 as the basis of his presentation.
In the beginning of the Book of Acts, Jesus is about to ascend into heaven. As he prepares, the apostles ask, “‘Lord, are you at this time going to restore the kingdom to Israel?’ And he replied, ‘It is not for you to know the times or periods that the Father has set by his own authority. But … you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, in Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.’”
McMickle asked, “Now what was wrong with the apostles’ question?”
The first part of their question, “Are you,” indicates that the apostles were looking to someone else to take care of their problems. Jesus was about to leave and had hoped the apostles would carry on the work he’d begun. But here they were, waiting for him to do more for them.
The second part of the apostles’ question is, “Are you at this time …?” The apostles are here saying that they’ve been waiting for these things to happen.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in his letter from Birmingham jail, talked about white allies, the white liberals who were telling civil rights workers, why do you have to push so hard, why can’t you wait for change to come? Because of their experience in our society, King explained, to African-American ears, “wait” sounds an awful lot like “never.” When they hear a white person say, “Justice, justice,” they’re likely to experience it as “Justice, but just for us.”
The third part of the question is, “Are you at this time going to restore the kingdom to Israel?” So the apostles want to make Israel great again; they want to go back to a time when things were better, but better for whom? Better for themselves, as would be the modern answer as well.
Jesus answered all three parts of their question, “No, no, no.” Instead, he told them, you will be my witnesses (or in the original Greek, martyres).
A witness is one who 1) sees something, 2) says something about what they’ve seen and 3) is prepared to suffer something in response to what they have said, in response to what they have seen.
How many of us see ourselves in this story? How many ask, “What difference can I make?” How can I become, as McMickle asked, more determined, more resolved, more committed, more devoted to doing something to help resolve the situation we find ourselves in?
Overt racist behavior persists in our stores and in our shops and in our housing practices, and yes, in our neighborhoods and along Venice Avenue.
Listen to the stories of the people who’ve experienced it and you may accept the call to be a witness: to pay attention to what you see, to say something about it when you see it and to be prepared to suffer the consequences.
The end of racism does not begin with someone else. The work of freedom falls to all of us.
Hiding behind the “But I am not a racist” mantra does not absolve anyone. If there is anything worse than being an oppressor, it is being disinterested in the oppression.
Silence is collusion. We should be silent no longer.
See you in church or synagogue or mosque.
The Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt V is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice and a member of the board of Venice Interfaith Community Association.
