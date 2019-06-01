There is something unnerving about being in deep darkness, where little if any light is shining. When we cannot see, our minds fill in the fear of what might be.
Movie makers understand this fear of what goes bump in the dark. The veil of darkness allows our minds to create monsters more frightening than any Hollywood production.
This is exemplified in young children with the idea that monsters are under the bed or in the closet. The solution is to add even just a nightlight to allow us to see there is nothing there but our imagination. Light always dispels darkness.
One of the darkest nighttime moments in my life was in a canoe 40 years ago, on Seneca Lake in Ohio. It was a moonless night and the cloudy skies blocked all the light. Every splash of a fish near the boat brought back memories of the same scene in the movie “Jaws.”
You may be thinking how irrational is it to think there may be a shark in a freshwater lake in Ohio. That is what fear does to us. Fear builds inside us to a point at which rational thinking is nonexistent.
This is illustrated by the poor choices the victims in horror movies make. I cringe and shout at the television, telling the victims not to go into a garage full of chainsaws because the monster is in there!
Fear is a powerful motivator and often leads into irrational thoughts that land us in even more trouble.
One night while it was dark, Jesus asked his disciples to take a boat ride to the other side of the Sea of Galilee, as recorded in the Gospel of Mark, chapter 4.
“Leaving the crowd behind, they took Him (Jesus) along, just as He was, in the boat. A furious squall came up and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped. Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion.
“The disciples woke Him and said to Him, ‘Teacher, do you not care if we drown?’ Jesus got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Quiet! Be still!’ Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.
“He said to his disciples, ‘Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?’”
Like the disciples, we see the wind and the waves obeying the Lord as we marvel at this miracle. Why was Jesus sleeping in the back of the boat? It would seem the storm and the waves did not frighten Jesus at all. He asked his followers, “Why are you so afraid?”
Why are we so afraid when the wind and waves of life surely feel as if they will swamp us? When we have Jesus in our lives, in our boat, what do we have to fear?
I ponder His commands to be quiet and be still; perhaps that was not just to the waves and winds, but it is to us as well.
When fear grabs hold of us, we may act irrationally and make poor decisions, like running into a garage full of chainsaws. When you are feeling overwhelmed and fear grips you, remember that Jesus is here with you in your lifeboat.
You are not alone. He is the “Light of the World” and light always dispels darkness.
He is calling all of us to be still and to be quiet and know that He is Lord (Psalm 46:10).
Bob Haley is assistant pastor at Christ United Methodist Church, Venice; ChristVenice.com.^p
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.