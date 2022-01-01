Following those festive Christmas decorations of red and green, it is time for some post-Christmas blues.
After the excitement of Christmas, it is hard to go back to the humdrum life of mundane routines. We move from social butterflies to solemn homebodies. Some add to this depression by starting exercise and diet routines and then remembering the failures of years past.
There is something hard and isolating about the month of January. For those up north, the snow and ice keeps them homebound. For all of us, the COVID virus has kept many homebound in a similar way.
We want to go out and enjoy our lives outside of our home but it is necessary to be smart about the risk to our health. Adding post-Christmas and COVID together can make for a sad start to our New Year indeed.
Jesus tells his followers in Matthew 11 to “Come to me all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest.” The rest here is not necessarily a physical rest, but a rest of our soul.
Our faith can be tested by disappointments over the holidays. We desire the Christmas of the days gone by with parties and family gatherings, only to find ourselves zooming on Christmas Day. But Jesus offers rest in Him.
“In Him” refers to allowing Him to be Lord of your days, that we may live out Proverbs 3:5 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”
When we lean on our own understanding, news topics like elections, pandemics, terrorism, and riots seem so much out of our control. We feel helpless when there is so much need in the world.
Trusting in the Lord is not being distracted from the reality that God already knows what is going on in the world. There is nothing that surprises Him or causes Him to change plans. So He is the one in whom we should be placing our trust.
If we trust in Him, then we know that we are not alone. God is actively aware of not only your life but all lives.
During the Last Supper in John 16, Jesus was explaining to His followers not to fret about things outside of their control: “I have told you these things so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
During Christmas, we spoke of Peace and Joy — Jesus is our Peace and Joy. It is in the Prince of Peace that we find a peace in our souls. It is in His forgiveness that we find joy that sin does not hold us hostage.
So as you are packing up your Christmas decorations, leave one on the shelf — perhaps the baby in the manger or another figurine from the stable scene.
It is my hope that throughout the year as you see this decoration, you will remember that Jesus is the Lord, He is Peace, and through Him we find Joy.
May the Peace and Joy found in Jesus find you this New Year.
