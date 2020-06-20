My dad’s father left home when my dad was very young due to marital conflict — primarily over his alcohol use and nightlife habits.
Before there was a divorce, my dad’s mother died of a stroke, leaving him and two older siblings without parents. My dad was 7.
His 18-year-old sister was awarded legal custody, as she had a job with J.C. Penney. Those were different days.
All three children were involved in a local Christian church and various men in that church took an interest in them, providing employment for my dad when he was of age.
He was able to attend Nyack College in New York in the mid 1950s, where he met my mother.
In the fall of 1960 he was called to pastor a church in rural western New York. I was born earlier that year. My younger brother was born the following year, completing a family of four children.
I never took a class on “being a dad.” I suspect that is likely the case for most of us. I was brought up in churches myself and knew a lot of different dads and could observe their lives and families.
And, like most children, I suspect, I didn’t make a study of families. I just lived the life context God had placed me in, accepting it for what it was. I was taught that God loved us and that He was taking care of us.
Different dads do different things around the house. Being a pastor, my dad, and mother, did accumulate a lot of books. I inherited many of them.
I don’t believe my dad had any significant hobbies. He did like to mow the grass and he passed that love on to me. What a strange thing.
When I was 7, Dad received a call to a church with a manse, or parsonage, with a larger lawn. He had one push mower at the time.
There was a man in the church who ran a farm equipment store, and one day Dad took my brother and me shopping. I guess a deal was made, because we brought home two additional push mowers, each with different features and cutting widths.
I had mine, John had his and my dad had his. Dad would help us get them started and we would follow along behind him pushing three mowers at once.
I think that’s pretty much how becoming “dad” works. A man marries a woman and they have children, and the dad lives out the man he is.
The other day I was riding through my mother-in-law’s neighborhood with one of my adult sons in his truck. I noted a house nearby where the grass had gotten overgrown with all the recent rain.
I said, “David, what do you say we knock on that door and see if we can mow their lawn?” He responded, “Dad, you just can’t go around randomly mowing peoples’ lawns. That’s obsessive.”
He was right. I just like to mow lawns. But, so does he, and so do his brothers, Robert and Sam.
For me, and I think it was this way for my dad, it’s about the finished look, the clean lines, the beauty of it all. I get the same satisfaction out of it every time.
There is more to being a dad than mowing grass or changing the oil or paying the bills or painting the garage. It is about being present to model the man God is fashioning, and of course, His work is primarily directed toward our hearts and minds as His children. His interest, as our Heavenly Father, is on us.
I read a helpful summary of God’s fatherly attributes. These remain the same no matter what kind of father we may have had growing up: “faithful in love and care, generous and thoughtful, interested in all we do, respecting our individuality, skillful in training us, wise in guidance, always available, helping us to find ourselves in maturity, integrity, and uprightness.” (J.I. Packer, in “Knowing God”)
Of course, knowing God as your heavenly father is not a given. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father, but by me.”
My dad shared with me that I was indeed a sinner in need of a change of heart. When I was 6, I discovered my own sinful heart and asked God to forgive me through Jesus, His son, and make me His child — and He did.
Well, I see the lawn needs attention. Happy Father’s Day to all you dads. Those of you I know, you’re in my prayers.
