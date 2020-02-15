“Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.”
These were the words Jesus spoke to a couple of brothers, Peter and Andrew, who apparently ran a fishing business with partners James and John on the Sea of Galilee.
The encounter (found in Matthew 4:18-22) took place early in the public ministry of Jesus after his relocation from Nazareth to Capernaum, a village described in picturesque terms as “Capernaum by the Sea.”
In his book, “In Search of the Common Good: Christian Fidelity in a Fractured World,” author Jake Meador quotes an Old Testament scholar, Walter Brueggemann, describing the current crisis in our culture as not one of meaninglessness, but rootlessness.
Brueggemann writes, “There are no meanings apart from roots.”
A casual reading of Matthew 4:18-22 might suggest the encounter with Peter and Andrew was a chance meeting, something akin to our striking up a conversation with someone as we walk along the South Jetty to watch the sunset. Jesus was apparently walking along the sea when he observes these two brothers casting their nets and calls them to “follow him.”
However, when we compare this story in Matthew with the first chapter of John’s gospel and the fifth chapter of Luke’s gospel, we get a much fuller picture of the relationship Jesus already had with some of these men.
The story runs deeper, like the story of your life and mine. We are never simply strangers on the shore, tourists from another country.
Even Matthew (Matthew. 4:15,16) places the story of Peter and Andrew casting their nets into the context of an ancient prophecy of Isaiah, chapter nine. He quotes from Isaiah, “The land of Zebulun and the land of Naphtali, the way of the sea, beyond Jordan, Galilee of the Gentiles — the people dwelling in darkness have seen a great light, and for those dwelling in the region and shadow of death, on them a light has dawned.”
People familiar with the Old Testament will recognize Zebulun and Naphtali as two of the 12 sons of Jacob, comprising two of the tribes of Israel. These two tribes, like the others, were allotted portions of the “promised land.”
However, when the Assyrian armies attacked the northern tribes in the 8th century B.C., these two territories were singled out by Isaiah as having experienced great gloom and anguish (Isaiah 9:1). With the simple relocation of Jesus from Nazareth to Capernaum, ancient prophecy was being fulfilled.
Such is the deep and abiding work of God in His world. There are no coincidences.
A quick read through the first chapter of John will reveal Andrew, Peter’s brother, first encountering Jesus. It happened when Andrew was a disciple of John the Baptist.
John was baptizing people in the Jordan River, a baptism symbolizing repentance and forgiveness of sins. He was also preparing the people for one who was about to come, one who would be “greater than himself.”
Then, one day, Jesus came walking along the Jordan River, right before John’s eyes. John cried out, “Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world!”
Andrew and another disciple of John’s (John the Apostle, we believe) followed Jesus the next day, as Jesus came by again, apparently joining him for dinner.
Many of my readers are transplants from other places. Your roots, like mine, are elsewhere and that can become a struggle as the “tourist life” can seem like a “shallow life” even with all the sunshine, our beautiful beaches and our lovely community — Venice, City on the Gulf.
But Venice is part of God’s world, too, and His deep and abiding purposes unfold here as well, for people like you and me.
Though I’ve never gotten into fishing along our Gulf coast, I have discovered forgiveness and new life in Jesus Christ, and so I have joined the ranks of Peter and Andrew, and James, and John, following Him.
And I echo the words of John the Baptist, pointing to the one who walks along the shores of my life, “Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world.”
