I am no stranger to death in my short life, both professionally and personally.
We have all lost someone in our lives. Death is a time of grief and the start of a new chapter in our lives without them. The effects of death are not limited to the deceased, but their death also affects how we live in light of it.
Easter is right around the corner. It’s a day when the faithful Christian community celebrates the resurrection of Jesus from the grave, a living testimony of His authority over death: “No one takes it (life) from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again.” (John 10:18)
It is in this authority that Jesus authenticates His teachings, His role as Messiah and Lord of all.
Each Easter season I am cautious not to rush into the hallelujahs of resurrection without first sitting at the foot of the cross and reflecting on Christ’s death. It is a time for me to reflect on His selfless sacrifice, that He should, of His own accord, lay down His life for us.
I have two thoughts this year as I sit at the foot of the cross and reflect on Christ’s sacrifice.
First, Jesus knew all along that He would take the punishment for us. As we read the stories of His compassion for the hungry, the sick and the blind, we see Jesus healing their immediate needs, all the while knowing He would soon be satisfying their greatest need, a spiritual healing that He called “living water.”
He would impute to them — and to us — His righteousness, His blamelessness before the Father.
On the cross when Jesus said “it is finished,” a holy transaction took place: “God made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” (2 Corinthians 5:21)
Imagine the love He has for us, that even as we shout “crucify Him,” He still intercedes for us with the Father. “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34)
He endured the suffering and punishment that was ours to endure. He laid down His life out of love. It was not the nails that held Him to the cross, it was His love.
Second, how will I live in light of this sacrifice made for me (and for you)?
He has made a way that I could not accomplish on my own. His redemption restores us to our Creator. He sets right what we broke so long ago.
In Romans 5, Paul states, “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we rejoice in the hope of the glory of God.”
Ultimately, I choose to rejoice. I rejoice in spite of the suffering I experience here and now.
While life may seem hard and death seems to be the final word, thanks be to God, we have victory over death through Jesus.
May this Easter be filled with rejoicing as we reflect on His great love for us.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Venice; ChristVenice.com.
