Venice will be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this November as Jehovah’s Witnesses embark upon a special campaign focusing attention on the Bible’s hope for a better world.
The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.” More than 36 million printed copies of the magazine are expected to be distributed in some 230 languages to communities in 240 lands around the globe.
In addition, the digital publication is available on various platforms in nearly 400 languages.
“People are longing to hear a positive message and this is the best news possible,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “A better world is not just a dream, it’s inevitable. In fact, it is the central theme of the entire Bible.”
The magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question, “Is this world going to end?” with a comforting answer that may surprise many readers. While many religions have predicted the “end of the world,” the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message: the earth is here forever and will never end.
However, the magazine also explains the powerful truth that wickedness will soon be gone, quoting the Bible book of Psalms where it promises that the “lawless one” will be no more. (Psalm 37:10, Rotherham translation)
This positive message has been the hope of millions around the world who have prayed for “God’s Kingdom to come,” a familiar refrain of many Christians taught by Jesus in what some refer to as the Lord’s Prayer.
Venice resident Mark Peters, 66, was raised in a religious home and always believed in God. But losing both of his parents when he was a teen and having lingering Bible questions that were never fully satisfied, affected the course of his life.
“I had no real purpose in life other than to stay sober and drug-free,” he said, adding that he also wanted to be a good husband and father.
Coming to learn about the Bible’s hope for the future made him realize that there was more to life than just living day-by-day.
“There were future blessings to look forward to, and I wanted to find out what I needed to do to enjoy those blessings for myself and for my family,” he said.
Eventually, he cleaned up his life and has been happily married for 40 years and enjoys a loving family.
Recently, Peters was diagnosed with cancer. He acknowledged that this can “really mess with your head,” but the Bible’s promise of a better world to come strengthens him to endure.
“The Scriptures are full of hope and comfort and that gets you through the hard times,” he said.
The Watchtower magazine has been carrying a similar message about God’s Kingdom for more than 100 years and remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world.
The 2021 number two edition is available free online at jw.org, where anyone can also request a free printed copy by scrolling down on the homepage to “Request A Visit.”
