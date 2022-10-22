The Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center will be examining the answer to this age-old question, offering a four-week series of talks on the Four Noble Truths. It was while he was meditating under the Bodhi tree that Siddhartha (Buddha) understood the Four Noble Truths in a flash of illumination.
Why are they noble? Because they point to the reality of human suffering, and point to a way to find peace even when confronted by that suffering.
The talks begin Oct. 26 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road. They will be held for four consecutive Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary, and also available via Zoom.
• Oct. 26 — Introduction and the Truth of Suffering: to accept that life is not ideal; it frequently fails to live up to our expectations.
• Nov. 2 — The Truth of The Cause of Suffering. The cause of suffering is our craving for life to be different.
• Nov. 9 — The Truth of The End of Suffering. We do not have to suffer; there is a way out.
• Nov. 16 — The Truth of The Path that leads to the End of Suffering. This is the good news that there is a path one can follow to ease the craving of this human life.
Buddha spent the last 45 years of his life with the purpose of sharing this knowledge with all humans, no matter their status.
“I teach suffering, its origin, cessation and path. That’s all I teach,” declared the Buddha 2,500 years ago.
The facilitators for these talks include Monk San, Jim Piekarsk, and Jillaurie Crane. This is an open public event; all levels of experience are welcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.