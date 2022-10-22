Why do we suffer when we only want to be happy?

The Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center will be examining the answer to this age-old question, offering a four-week series of talks on the Four Noble Truths. It was while he was meditating under the Bodhi tree that Siddhartha (Buddha) understood the Four Noble Truths in a flash of illumination.

Monk San

Monk San leads guided meditations for the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.

GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO


