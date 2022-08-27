In its commitment to provide meditation opportunities to the Suncoast community, the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center is adding a new Wednesday evening class to its calendar.

The weekly meditation class begins Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.

Monk San

Monk San leads guided meditations for the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.

