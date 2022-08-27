In its commitment to provide meditation opportunities to the Suncoast community, the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center is adding a new Wednesday evening class to its calendar.
The weekly meditation class begins Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.
“We picked the time carefully,” said Bhante San Thawalanthanne — Monk San — a resident monk. “Those who are busy during the day can stop by and meditate with us at the end of their work day.”
In addition to Monk San, other teachers provide additional classes throughout the week, both in person and online.
September schedule
Sept. 7 — Monk San, resident monk
Sept. 14 — Jillaurie Crane, lay teacher
Sept. 21 — Bhante Chan Thumbage, Blue Lotus abbot
Sept. 28 — Jim Piekarski, lay teacher
“Our teachers are volunteers who are experienced, kind, and compassionate in their work,” Monk San said. “Each class consists of a guided meditation followed by either a discussion or dharma talk. We often focus on the practice of loving kindness.”
All levels of experience are welcome to join this class. Chairs are available at the location; meditators who prefer a cushion or mat are asked to provide what they require for their personal comfort.
Those who prefer to practice online can find the Zoom link at BLBMC’s online calendar: blbmc.org/calendar.
