Blue Lotus Retreat Center will have a one-day online guided meditation and discussion retreat with Monk San and his teacher Bharite Sujatha on Saturday, June 27.
Bhante Sujatha’s topic is: “How to Manage Fear & Loneliness in Our World Today.”
During this world pandemic, we are all feeling panic in some way. We are worrying about ourselves, our loved ones, our friends and other human beings across the earth. Will we get sick?
Do we have enough money to pay our bills?
Is there enough food?
Do we have shelter? Will we die?
Remember that fear, worry, and anxiety are temporary. When we give into these negative emotions, we lose our mindfulness. When we lose our mindfulness, we lose our immunity. Therefore, to take care of our senses, we must begin by loving ourselves. By practicing more mindfulness, we can create an internal well of resilience that will bring more natural healing to ourselves and the world.
Retreat Schedule:
10:30 a.m. — 12 noon — Monk San — Meditation, talk and discussion
12 noon — 12:45 p.m. Silent lunch break
12:45 p.m. — 2 p.m. Silent sitting and walking (led by Jillaurie or Jim)
2 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. Guided Meditation, Dharma talk: How to Manage Fear & Loneliness in Our World Today with Bhante Sujatha
3:30 p.m.- 4 p.m. Silent meditation Bhante — Sujatha
To register call 941-323-8033 or email: deerdancre2211@aol.com
Retreat link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84290321958
For those who are able, a $25 — $35 donation is much appreciated. Designate “retreat” where it gives the option to write a note. Donations are tax deductible.
