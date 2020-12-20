Blue Lotus Meditation Center will hold a New Year’s Blessing ceremony on Jan. 2 via Zoom.
As each of us is longing for human connection, the Blue Lotus feels lucky to use advanced technology for our advantage in these tough times to connect with you all.
We are thriving to keep a consistency with the class schedule that we had in the past at the center. The holiday season is around the corner and instead of happiness, excitement, unfortunately, anxiety, sadness and stress looming created by the social distancing.
We need to take all the precautions we can get to protect ourselves and others from the virus pandemic.
Health is wealth as the old saying goes. While social distancing may sound unfair, and too much, it is the way we practice compassion, love and kindness to one another with the given circumstances.
The good news is we have planned our annual blessing ceremony to be performed virtually this year via Zoom. It will be at 5 p.m., Jan. 2.
One-time, the Buddha instructed to his students “whenever you feel fear, anxiety, anguish and sadness, think about qualities of the Buddha, Dhamma and Sangha.”
This auspicious night, this is exactly what we will be doing. We will be chanting beautiful words that have been chanted for thousands of years all around the world to bring peace to each of us.
Bhante Chan and Monk San are the monastics at Blue Lotus. Jillaurie Crane and Jim Pierarski are both Mindfulness Meditation and Buddhist Teachers but not monastics. To receive a list of classes and meditations, call Blue Lotus at 941-323- 8033.
Blue Lotus Meditation Center is at 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. For information call 815-451-2865 or the center at 941-323-8033.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.