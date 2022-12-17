A Buddhist statue miraculously survived the extensive damage to the Blue Lotus Meditation Center from Tropical Storm Elsa in July 2021. Since then, most events and meditations are being held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1971 Pinebrook Road.
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice, is serving as temporary quarters for the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Cente,r which lost its building to Tropical Storm Elsa in July 2021.
A Buddhist statue miraculously survived the extensive damage to the Blue Lotus Meditation Center from Tropical Storm Elsa in July 2021. Since then, most events and meditations are being held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1971 Pinebrook Road.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice, is serving as temporary quarters for the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Cente,r which lost its building to Tropical Storm Elsa in July 2021.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The main Blue Lotus teachers include, from left, Jim Piekarski; Bhante Samitha; Bhante Chan; Bhante (Monk) San and Jillaurie Crane.
The Unitarian Universalist Church (UUCV), 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice, is the temporary location for Blue Lotus services, meditations and other events.
Class facilitators include monastics Bhante Chan and Monk San. Lay facilitators include Jillaurie Crane, Gene Dole, Vimala Franklin, Jim Piekarski and Ann Potter.
Saturdays, if you’re able to let go and start accepting things as they are instead of how you’d like them to be, you’ll find that you’ll suffer less from the problems of stress, emotional ties to the past or future, frustration with others, struggles with loss, and succumbing to fear. By letting go, you’ll set yourself free.
Bante Bhaddiya provides easy ways to let go of the emotions that don’t serve us. It’s as easy as breathing.
Sundays (except Dec. 25) There are guided meditations and discussions of Buddhist teachings for Everyday Life from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Asta Linder house at the UUCV or by Zoom. Facilitated. Buddhism from a psychological perspective.
Mondays, via Zoom only, from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Silent Sitting and Walking Meditation. Find peace in your day. Timed sitting and optional walking meditations. No instruction provided.
Dec. 27, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Special Event: Sri Lanka Lantern Making and Lunch. Reservations and advance payment required. $35. per person. Purchase reservation at blbmc.org. (click DONATE, enter $35 per person in “Make a Donation,” select “Special Event/ Retreat Donations” from dropdown list. You will receive an email confirmation. Donations go toward the Blue Lotus building fund.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.