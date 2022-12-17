VENICE — Blue Lotus Meditation Center’s coming events range from guided meditations and discussions to such special events as Sri Lanka lantern making.

Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, does not charge for its classes but accepts donations for its building fund to replace the building lost on July 7, 2021 to Tropical Storm Else when the roof collapsed.


