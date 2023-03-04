Monk Sans offers taste of Sri Lanka

Monk Sans will be offering a Taste of Ski Lanka on Sunday, March 26, at the Jewish Congregation of Venice.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLUE LOTUS

VENICE — The Blue Lotus monks and volunteers are preparing to cook and serve Sri Lankan specialties to the public on Sunday, March 26, 4. to 7 p.m. at the Jewish Congregation of Venice at 600 North Auburn Road.

The menu includes vegetable rice, white rice, lentil curry, Batu Moju, tempered potatoes, cabbage mallum, beetroots curry, spicy coconut sambol, salad and Papadam.


