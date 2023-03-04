VENICE — The Blue Lotus monks and volunteers are preparing to cook and serve Sri Lankan specialties to the public on Sunday, March 26, 4. to 7 p.m. at the Jewish Congregation of Venice at 600 North Auburn Road.
The menu includes vegetable rice, white rice, lentil curry, Batu Moju, tempered potatoes, cabbage mallum, beetroots curry, spicy coconut sambol, salad and Papadam.
Dessert includes Watalappam and fruit.
Preparations begin long before the event. Working from their culinary experience and no written recipes are Nanda Rathnayaka, Bhante Chan’s mother, and Asara Suraweera, formerly at the House of Curry in Rosemont, Minnesota.
They will be joined by Bhante Bhaddiya from Blue Lotus International in Illinois. He was the chef of last year’s Taste of Sri Lanka event in Venice.
Sri Lanka foods use many spices: cardamon, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, mustard seeds, pandan leaves, ginger, garlic and coconut milk to add a sweet, sour, or heat aspect to each dish.
An example, the dish Batu Moju contains fried eggplant strips, shallots and green chiles marinated in a mustard vinegar.
Music and information about the culture of Sri Lanka and the opportunity to meet the monastics complete the event.
Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased before March 23 for the event, which will be on March 26. There will be no ticket sales at the door and no carry-out service.
Proceeds benefit the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center-Florida’s building fund to replace the Venice meditation center, which was destroyed July 7, 2021 by Tropical Storm Elsa.
For reservations, call 941-323-8033 or visit blbmc.org.
