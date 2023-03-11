Monk Sans offers taste of Sri Lanka

Monk Sans will be offering a "Taste of Ski Lanka" on March 26 at the Jewish Congregation of Venice.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLUE LOTUS

VENICE — The Blue Lotus monks and volunteers are preparing to cook and serve Sri Lankan specialties from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road.

The menu includes vegetable rice, white rice, lentil curry, batu moju, tempered potatoes, cabbage mallum, beetroots curry, spicy coconut sambol, salad and papadam.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments