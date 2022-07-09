Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center continues its offerings with help from the Universalist Congregation of Venice at Pinebrook and Edmondson Road in Venice.
Meditations and Current Classes
From 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Meditation and book class with Venice Terger.
The new book is: “Welcoming the Unwelcome: Wholehearted Living in a Brokenhearted World” by Pema Chodron
In these times of divisiveness, war and a seemingly endless pandemic, it can feel like we are confronted every day with things that are unwelcome. A world built on loving kindness and caring begins with one person at a time, one step at a time.
Join us as Pema, in her loving and down to earth teachings, helps us navigate these difficult times. In-Person at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice, and on Zoom.
Session is in Asta Linder building to the right as you pull into the driveway, which is off of Edmonson.
9 a.m. to noon July 30, — Entering Into the Silence — Morning Retreat
Extended mindfulness meditation with Monk San. Includes guided and silent meditation, walking meditation, a short Dharma talk with Q & A. Give yourself this gift of silence. By donation.
Come for part or all; enter in silence. In-Person at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice 1971 Pinebrook Road and on Zoom. For more info and to register, call 941-323-8033 or info@blbmc.org
Donations welcome as Blue Lotus continues to raise funds to replace its building, which was destroyed by storm Elsa. Visit: blbmc.org to help rebuild the meditation hall. Recurring monthly donations is available for those who are able.
