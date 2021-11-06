Bjamte Chan is one of the spiritual leaders of Blue Lotus Meditation Center which is temporarily closed until extenive repairs can be made to the building caused by Tropical Storm Elsa this past summer.
Take a Journey of the Heart with Bhante Sujatha on Nov. 6 for the benefit of Blue Lotus Meditation Center.
Proceeds will go to the restoration of the Blue Lotus Meditation center on Shamrock Boulevard in South Venice.
Within weeks of completion of extensive remodeling of the center, Tropical Storm Elsa delivered a fatal blow to the building’s roof, which collapsed into the center’s meditation center.
No one was injured but until adequate funds are raised to replace the roof, the building cannot be used. In the interim, the center’s many classes and programs are being held at various locations as well as on Zoom.
For details about signing on to Zoom, visit: blbmc.org
The Nov. 6 program will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1971 Pinebrook Road, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and also via Zoom.
Bhante Sujartha, who will lead the program, is known as “The Loving Kindness Monk.”
For a donation of $60, which will be used to replace the roof and repair related damages to the building, those attending will participate in guided walking and sitting meditations and brief chanting while learning about “the journey of the heart to transform anger, sadness and fear to bring peace into one’s everyday life.”
