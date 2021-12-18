Throughout most of its history, the Venice Train Depot has served the transportation needs of the community. It also today is serving the spiritual needs of its underserved population.
Every Friday morning at 10 a.m., volunteers gather in the former freight room of the Depot to hold “Breakfast Church” for those who are homeless and disenfranchised.
The goal is simple: to reach out in love to those in need.
In answering the why, the Rev. Matthew McNutt, associate pastor of Christ Venice Church, cited the gospel of Matthew where Jesus shares the parable about serving the least among us.
“He reminds his followers that what you do for the thirsty, the hungry and the naked, you do for me. It begs the question of what more can the church be doing for the least of these? And who are the least of these in Venice?”
McNutt earned his undergraduate degree in criminology before pursuing his calling to the ministry. The experience of working in the criminal justice system has helped him better understand the needs of the marginalized.
The idea of a weekly church service for the homeless occurred two years ago, he said, when Christ Venice formed an evangelism team.
“We started praying about going outside the four walls of the church and asking ourselves how can we do more to reach the lost of Venice?”
What they discovered was that other churches and organizations were already serving the local homeless in myriad ways.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Venice, for example, supports a ministry called Coffee Talk that meets in Legacy Park on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, providing food, friendship and spiritual support. Venice Presbyterian Church has its Community Assistance Ministry. And other organizations like the Salvation Army offer support to the needy.
After seeking advice from law enforcement and others, Breakfast Church began last October with the number of weekly “guests” ranging up to a dozen or more.
The service includes singing, a short devotional, communion and a hot breakfast. They also provide some needed clothing, shoes, blankets and hygiene items.
Although it is difficult to characterize, those attending Breakfast Church are in their 30s or older, and about a third are women. Services so far have not welcomed any children or teenagers.
“Most of them suffer from addictions of some kind,” said Kim Goodman, a volunteer and member of Christ Laurel Church. “Some have physical and mental problems and can’t get the treatments they need. I was talking with a gentleman the other day who struggles with multiple personality disorder and he’s unable to get medication for it. We’ve been praying for some healing for him.”
“I think one of the things that has surprised me, and it shouldn’t, is that Jesus always goes before us,” McNutt said. “Every time I think we’re going to bring Jesus to people, he’s already there, working through the Holy Spirit, already drawing people to himself. All we’ve done is tap into who they are and giving them a space to experience God and worship him together.”
McNutt said they tried to think of a better name for the weekly services, but elected to stay with Breakfast Church because it’s short and simple.
“It tells people exactly what we are about. We provide our guests with a hot meal, and we love Jesus.”
The homeless tend to fluctuate mainly between Sarasota and Venice since the county provides them with free bus passes, Goodman said.
“A lot of them have said they feel more welcomed in Venice. They like the Breakfast Church because they really like the volunteers who run it. They don’t feel judged by any of us. They feel loved and a part of it. They just feel at home and at ease with our group.
“We’re not hammering them with dogma, but the services have a light-hearted feel to them,” she added. “They sense our love of God more through our actions than through our proselytizing. They don’t see us as ‘Bible thumpers.’”
Mike has been homeless since losing his long-time position as a federal produce inspector during the pandemic. He was beaten and robbed of what personal effects he had, including his Social Security card and driver’s license. Without proof of his identity, he has been unable to work.
Attending the Breakfast Church, he said, has lifted his heart and offered him hope.
“These people have been so kind to me,” Mike said. “I just walked here from Immokalee because I didn’t want to miss being here. They have lifted my spirits. They are how I want to be. Just coming here gives me hope and makes me feel alive again.”
Goodman said she has no fear of spending time with the homeless. “These are good people. None of them need to be feared. If anything, I would characterize them as grateful.”
McNutt is grateful, he said, for the army of volunteers who make the Breakfast Church happen every week.
“And the same for the homeless population and how they have received us. We are their guests; we’re on their turf, so to speak. They’ve accepted us as we are, and they are very gracious to us.”
One surprise has been how the homeless have begun asking to participate in the services, from setting up and breaking down the tables and chairs to cleaning up afterwards and helping to serve communion.
“Wayne asked if he could sing at the next service and I said absolutely,” added Goodman. “That is telling in that they aren’t just here to receive a meal, but actually want to participate in the worship service.”
Goodman said that in the beginning, they weren’t sure how they were going to get the word out to the homeless about the Breakfast Church. “What has happened, however, is that those who have already attended are spreading the word and bringing others with them.”
McNutt said they are grateful to Dorian Hardy, program coordinator for Sarasota County Parks and Recreation in Venice, for their flexibility in allowing the group to rent the Depot space.
They would like in the future, however, to secure a larger space to accommodate the growing need.
“I also would like to see more teamwork and networking among the various organizations,” he added. “If we pool our resources and try to tackle some of the key root issues affecting the homeless, I think we can make a bigger difference in the lives of these people we are serving and, in our community, as well by making this a better place to live.”
