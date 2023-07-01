Class facilitators

The class facilitators will include, left to right, Jim Piekarski, Bhante Samitha, Bhante Chan, Bhante (Monk) San and Jillaurie Crane.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BLUE LOTUS

VENICE — Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center is offering a Buddhist Book Class on the second and fourth Wednesdays of July at 6:30 p.m.

This class will on be on Zoom only.


   
