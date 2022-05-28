“That was unearthly. It was like being on the moon,” said Venice resident Eric Marsh, reflecting on the devastation he observed first hand after Hurricane Katrina struck the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans in August of 2005.
Eric and his wife, Brooke, volunteered to assist with disaster relief efforts when it was safe to enter the area. Having seen the level of destruction, Brooke shared that, “we understand the value of being prepared” in the event of a natural disaster.
With extreme weather events escalating in frequency and severity in recent years, experts urge families to plan ahead for natural disasters.
Ready.gov, a FEMA website, recommends putting together a “collection of basic items” to last for several days, including food, water, a change of clothes, cash and a flashlight.
The Marshes have made it a point to be disaster-ready, especially for Florida’s hurricane season. They have pre-packed “go bags” in the event they need to quickly evacuate.
So when Hurricane Irma was projected to strike close to home in 2017, having their “go bags” prepared helped them to leave early and reduced their stress.
“I have anxiety disorder,” explained Brooke. “[Being prepared] takes that whole pressure off … It calms my heart knowing we’re good to go.”
Besides the essentials, the Marshes include items that provide a measure of comfort, like a Bible, small games and treats.
“When you’re going through something very hard, you need something to keep your spirits up,” Eric said. “You need something to make you smile.”
The Marshes credit regular disaster-preparedness reminders through their congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and on the Christian organization’s official website, jw.org, for helping them to keep at the ready. They regularly review the valuable information found there.
“Being ready to face a natural disaster may be the difference between life and death when it unexpectedly hits,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for the Christian organization. “We can’t just say life is precious; we need to live it. That’s why the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves and our families from danger makes so much sense — even if threats seem far off.”
In flood-prone Louisa, Kentucky, Brandon and C’onia Fitch made preparing go bags a fun activity for kids Nolan, Gavin and Stella, letting them pick out their own bags and add their favorite toys and nonperishable snacks.
“Everyone in the family had a role in preparing the bags,” said Brandon. “They know what’s in them, and they know where to find them.”
The importance of being ‘go bag ready’ was put to the test last year when floodwaters surrounded their home in rural Appalachia.
In pitch darkness and with freezing water rising steadily in their home, the Fitches loaded their go bags — and Princess Pickles, 6-year-old Stella’s beloved guinea pig — into the family car and drove to higher ground.
By morning, four feet of muddy floodwater had devastated the Fitches’ home and brought into sharp focus the true value of their efforts to prepare.
“It took a bit of the panic away,” said C’onia. “It seemed like a daunting task … but I’m so glad we did it.”
“You’re not going to regret it,” agreed Nolan, 16. “It could save your life.”
